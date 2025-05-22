Police arrest man suspected in arson of troubled Lakewood house along W. 10th Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged arson at a troubled property along W. 10th Avenue.

On Thursday, the Lakewood Police Department announced the arrest of 52-year-old Pete David Caranza, of Lakewood, in connection with the fire at the property, which is located at 8000 W. 10th Avenue. He has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail for suspicion of committing fourth-degree arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Denver7 Investigates went by the property last week after hearing concerns from neighbors, and noted that it was littered with trash, clothes, campers and more. The home sits across the street from Jefferson County Open School.

Over the weekend of May 10 and 11, the property caught fire twice, once that ended with the garage engulfed in flames. This prompted several residents from the area to speak at the Lakewood City Council meeting on May 12.

They demanded action from the city, with one person calling the property "a complete hazard" and an "emergency situation."

We brought neighbors' concerns to the Lakewood Police Department, which told us that over the prior eight weeks, officers had received two dozen calls to that spot. They said the issues had escalated beyond what routine law enforcement alone can handle, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called in to begin the eviction process.

That came to fruition on the afternoon of May 16. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies carried out the eviction, and several people eventually left the house.

Police said Thursday that Caranza had been arrested in connection with the fire at the home. Nobody was injured in that fire.

Police added that there was no evidence of a drug lab at the property.