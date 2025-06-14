Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival rises above budget challenges

DENVER — Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival is set to kick off on Sunday with its highly anticipated parade, bringing the community together for a vibrant celebration despite budget concerns.

The traditionally two-day festival has been condensed to a one-day event due to a decline in sponsorship. Organizers told Denver7 they are determined to keep the spirit and impact of the celebration alive.

"The Juneteenth Parade is just a fun way to start off the whole festival, bringing the community together as one," said Chiniqua Jackson, parade coordinator and founder of the Platinum Divaz dance team, which has been a staple participant for years.

Denver Denver Juneteenth celebration scaled back due to 'shifting corporate priorities' Shannon Ogden

First established in the 1950s, Denver’s Juneteenth Parade has grown significantly over the decades and now features over 100 groups marching through the historic Five Points neighborhood.

"It is a lot of work, but it's always fun to see everything come together at the end," Jackson said.

The growing recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, is shown in the increased participation and enthusiasm surrounding the event.

“It’s just amazing to see how so much has changed over the years, and even the light that is shed on Juneteenth, now that it's out there, now that it's a national holiday,” Jackson said.

Denver CO events impacted by corporate sponsorship losses amid DEI budget 'rollbacks' Veronica Acosta

The Platinum Divaz, a majorette and hip-hop dance organization founded in 2013, stands out during the parade.

"You’re gonna hear us, and you’re gonna see us," Jackson said. "We have a calling. 'We divas, you know?' So you'll hear that."

Despite budget constraints, Jackson assures that the parade will be lively.

"We're still going to have a decent amount of participants," she said. "Several of them are averaging 30 to 50 marchers alone. And we have several car clubs, so it's still going to be a nice, long parade for everyone to enjoy."

Community engagement remains a priority for Jackson and her team.

"We feel like this was just a small setback for us. We'll be back better next year," she said, expressing confidence in the festival's future.

As the city prepares to celebrate, Jackson encourages everyone to appreciate the cultural significance of Juneteenth.

"It is important for us to be there, for us to be blessed to be able to celebrate this," she explained. "It’s a privilege and a blessing to be part of such a big event, if not the biggest in the country."

Community Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points on Sunday, June 15, 2025 Denver7 & Juneteenth Music Festival

The Juneteenth Music Festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, from noon to 8 p.m. It will feature live performances across two stages, vibrant community programming, a sanctioned youth boxing tournament, and the highly anticipated Juneteenth Parade led by Grand Marshal Fathima Dickerson of Welton Street Cafe.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Juneteenth Music Festival. Denver7 anchor and reporter Micah Smith will emcee many of the mainstage performances, and you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters – and get your photo taken – at the Denver7 Virtual Photo booth on the 2700 block of Welton Street at the festival.