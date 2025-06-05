Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points: A celebration of music, freedom and community

The Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver’s Historic Five Points neighborhood on Sunday, June 15, 2025, for a celebration of Black culture, freedom and community. Running from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the one-day festival features live performances across two stages, vibrant community programming, a sanctioned youth boxing tournament, and the highly anticipated Juneteenth Parade led by Grand Marshal Fathima Dickerson of Welton Street Cafe.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Juneteenth Music Festival. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee many of the mainstage performances, and you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters – and get your photo taken – at the Denver7 Virtual Photo booth on the 2700 block of Welton Street at the festival.

The Juneteenth Parade officially kicks off the day’s celebration at 11:00 a.m., starting at Manual High School (26th Avenue & Williams Street) proceeding through the heart of Five Points, setting the stage for a full day of music, culture and connection.

The musical lineup, presented by The Drop 104.7, boasts a mix of nationally recognized and local talent, with Juvenile headlining the Main Stage. Other performers include Danae Simone, Trev Rich, Tony Exum Jr., Bella Scratch, Beasts of No Nation, and more. The festival remains a hub for local businesses and culture, featuring hundreds of food vendors, craft booths, and community organizations.

“We may have scaled down to a one-day format this year, but the spirit and impact of Juneteenth will be just as strong,” said Norman Harris, founder and organizer of the Juneteenth Music Festival. “Even with fewer corporate sponsors, the community has shown up with heart, creativity and generous donations. We’re incredibly thankful for the grassroots financial support that helped make this celebration possible. We’re proud to honor the legacy of liberation and celebrate the future of Black excellence right here in Denver.”

Festival Highlights Include:

Live performance by Juvenile, headlining the Main Stage

Juneteenth Parade starting from Manual High School at 11:00 a.m. featuring Grand Marshal Fathima Dickerson of Welton Street Cafe

Sanctioned Youth Boxing Tournament powered by A1 Academy

Youth Zone powered by Bounce Empire – games, family fun and youth engagement

Health Zone powered by Kaiser Permanente – wellness resources and health screenings

Rhythm & Haze Craft Beer Release – a limited-edition collaboration between Metro State University and Spangalang Brewery

The Juneteenth Music Festival is one of the nation’s premier celebrations of Black culture, music and community, held annually in Denver’s Historic Five Points neighborhood. Rooted in the legacy of Juneteenth – the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States – the festival blends vibrant cultural expression with education, activism, and joy. Founded and organized by Norman Harris, the festival brings together local and national musical talent, hundreds of small businesses and vendors, youth and wellness programming, and powerful community partnerships. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a landmark event that honors the past while celebrating the future of Black excellence in Colorado and beyond. The festival serves as both a cultural celebration and a call to action, promoting unity, economic empowerment, and the ongoing fight for equity and justice.

To learn more about Juneteenth Music Festival, visit www.JuneteenthMusicFestival.com

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.