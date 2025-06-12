Denver metro pools still hiring as shortage sees improvement since early days of pandemic

AURORA, Colo. — Two years ago, the American Lifeguard Association reported that nearly one-third of public pools nationwide faced challenges hiring enough lifeguards. These figures included pools across Colorado, which forced several public pools across the metro to cut back on hours because of the shortage.

But ahead of this summer, Denver7 learned the situation is improving. Sara Van Holbeck, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora, said they'll have at least one pool open every day of the week through Labor Day.

"We're open more than we have been since the pandemic, for longer hours," she said.

While Aurora’s six outdoor and four indoor pools still have openings for lifeguards, city officials credit proactive marketing strategies and enhanced benefits to helping solve the staffing shortage.

“We started marketing a lot sooner, reaching out to different groups beyond just the stereotypical teenager summer job,” Van Holbeck said.



Denver7 kept you informed when those shortages occurred in the summer of 2021, including this previous report in which Gov. Jared Polis created what he called "an action plan" to address the shortages that year.

Local Colorado announces grant to fix statewide lifeguard shortage Óscar Contreras

Lifeguards also receive benefits including paid on the job training and free memberships to the city's recreation centers. According to the city's website, starting pay for a lifeguard is $17.50 per hour.

The YMCA of Metro Denver is also working to hire more lifeguards, especially swim instructors.

Claudia Morlan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the YMCA of Metro Denver, said lessons are offered on a rolling monthly basis, and the YMCA offers scholarships for families who can't afford swimming lessons. More information on swim lessons can be found on the YMCA of Metro Denver's website.

Most swimming pools operated by the City and County of Denver opened June 9, and will stay open until August 10. A list of open pools, hours and pricing is available on the City of Denver's website.

Officials with the City of Aurora said they're committed to providing affordable access by offering free Fridays at select outdoor pools. For more information on pool schedules and lifeguard employment opportunities, visit the City of Aurora’s website.