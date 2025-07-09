Committee releases project recommendations for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's bond initiative

DENVER — An executive committee on Tuesday released a list of recommended infrastructure improvement projects that could be part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s Vibrant Denver bond measure.

In February, Johnston announced his plan to put a bond package before voters this fall. The Vibrant Denver Bond Program, which could total more than $800 million, aims to pay for parks, rec centers, libraries, roads, bridges, and more.

The city asked Denverites for projects or problems they want to see addressed. City and community leaders spent the past several weeks reviewing those submissions and on Tuesday released a list of projects they believe should be tackled.



The list includes a recommendation for a new children’s justice center.

When children experience abuse or neglect in Denver, they’re brought to the Denver Children’s Advocacy Center, where specially trained experts conduct forensic interviews for investigators.

“We see around 1200 kids each year in this facility,” said Will Braunstein, the executive director of the Denver Children’s Advocacy Center. “As our population has grown, you'll see a commensurate growth in abuse cases, unfortunately, in kids who experience trauma and need help.”

Braunstein said there’s not enough space at the current facility to house all of the partner agencies involved with the investigations, which include the Denver Police Department, Denver District Attorney’s Office, Denver Human Services, and Denver Health. He was excited to learn that the proposed Denver Children’s Justice Center, which he and others have been pushing for, was among the projects the Vibrant Denver executive committee recommended be part of the bond measure.

“This will catch us up to other major cities. All other cities, big cities – Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, you name it – has a children's justice center like this, has everything under one roof,” said Braunstein.

He said the center has already acquired the land where the children’s justice center will be built on the advocacy center's campus.

Across town, leaders with the Denver Animal Shelter were also happy to learn their expansion project made the executive committee’s list.

“We are thrilled to be on the list for the bond measure,” said Melanie Sobel, the director of Denver Animal Protection.

Sobel said the shelter has seen an increase in animals in recent years as rising costs force pet owners to relinquish their pets.

“It's not just happening in Denver,” she said. “It's a socioeconomic people. It's inflation costs increasing the cost of care for a pet. Housing instability is an issue. It's hard to find housing that allows animals.”

The building, as it stands today, according to Sobel, doesn’t provide enough room.

“This will allow us to have more kennels [for] both dogs and cats, expand our lobby, and expand our veterinary clinic as well,” said Sobel.

The $800 million bond measure will focus on improving infrastructure across the city and include projects that are considered “shovel-ready.”

Mayor Johnston will review the projects and submit a formal request to the Denver City Council, which will then vote on whether to put the bond measure on November’s ballot.