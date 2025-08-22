City breaks ground on long-awaited Jewell Avenue pedestrian bridge to improve connectivity in Southwest Denver

DENVER — Denver7 is following up on an effort to solve long-standing connectivity issues in Southwest Denver.

Earlier this year, we heard from the community about the challenges of crossing Santa Fe Drive.

“My community is divided by the train tracks and the river and the highway and the context of this site, and it's a challenge,” said Denver City Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez during a tour of the future National Women's Soccer League stadium site, which will be built in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25, known as Santa Fe Yards.

Denver7 also spoke with residents during a community meeting in Southwest Denver earlier this spring, where the issue was once again brought up.

“If the goal is to get people out of their cars, to really hone in on how to make these connections very accessible and very safe and very welcoming, I think there's a lot of room for improvement,” said resident Matt Brady.

Denver Residents give input on the long-term vision for southwest Denver neighborhoods Adria Iraheta

Those concerns are taking on new urgency, as plans move forward for the NWSL stadium. A new pedestrian bridge could finally provide a solution.



The overpass at Santa Fe Drive and Evans Avenue is one of two ways for pedestrians and bicyclists to get across to the other side of the neighborhood.



“I'm not really trying to walk up Evans Avenue. It's shaky,” said resident Steven Bellrichard.

“If you've ever crossed that on a bike, you know how terrifying it is," said cyclist June Churchill. "You can feel the entire bridge moving."

Denver7

The only other option is crossing Santa Fe Drive at Iowa Avenue.



“You always got to look at the map and be like, 'Okay, do I want to risk my life on Iowa today or on Evans today?'” said Churchill.

Crews on Thursday broke ground on a potential solution: the West Jewell Avenue bike and pedestrian bridge, which will cross over Santa Fe Drive.



“It's hard for communities to remain connected, and so this is a critical opportunity for us to solve that problem,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

Denver7



With so much new development coming to the area, city officials say improving mobility is a top priority.



“What our hope is is this will open opportunity, not only for jobs and workers that will be able to build these things, but also for more housing and more people to be able to enjoy District 7,” Councilwoman Alvidrez told Denver7 Thursday.



When the project is complete in 2027, folks on the east side of Santa Fe Drive will be able to more easily access Ruby Hill Park and the South Platte River Trail. Residents on the west side will be able to hop over to restaurants and shops on South Broadway.



“The fact it's actually happening is really exciting, just that they want to put money into this area, and I think it's gonna help bring more people to [the area],” said Bellrichard