7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 18-20, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate spooky season at the Broadway Halloween Parade in Denver

The annual Broadway Halloween Parade is back for its 7th year on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. with more than a dozen hearses, 20 hot rods, horses, ghostbusters, zombies, giant skeletons and tons of spooky creatures. The parade travels down Broadway from 5th to Alameda Avenue. All attendees are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing a Halloween costume. Denver7 anchor Micah Smith will emcee the event. More info. here.

2. Get lost with your family or friends in a corn maze not too far from Denver

If you’re in the mood for a corn maze, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. This year, the maze honors the 25 years they’ve been in business as well as the Greeley-based nonprofit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

3. It’s time to “haunt the rails” in Golden if you haven’t done so already

The Harvest Haunt Express – the Colorado Railroad Museum’s annual Halloween-themed steam-up event is back for another year this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard, “not-so-spooky” Haunted Railcars, and a hay bale maze. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. Pumpkins on Parade Halloween Celebration

Pumpkins on Parade is the premier family-friendly Halloween event in Fort Collins and northern Colorado. The fourth annual Pumpkins on Parade is a fun-for-all-ages celebration of Halloween and the harvest, featuring hundreds of pumpkins and gourds arranged across The Gardens in artistic displays and festive activities for the whole family. The event is candy-free. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

5. Head to Colorado Springs for Pumpkins in the Park

Colorado Springs' Old Colorado City is hosting a fall celebration for everyone this weekend with live music, fashion, art, autumn cuisine and much more. It's happening Saturday at Bancroft Park from noon to 4 p.m. More info. here.

6. Fall Into Fun in Aurora this weekend

Aurora is celebrating all things fall with live performances, by local artists such as Jacob Larson, Cody Landstrom and Conjunto Colores, as well as treats from local food trucks and shopping with numerous vendors. It’s all happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. More info. here.

7. Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale

The Jefferson County Library Foundation will host its fall 2023 Whale of a Used Book Sale Oct. 17–20 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue in Golden. More info. can be found here.