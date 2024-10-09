Aurora offers free, family-friendly fall festivities at annual Fall Into Fun event

The City of Aurora’s free celebration of all things fall is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Fall Into Fun.

The event features live performances by local artists such as Jacob Larson, Cody Landstrom and Conjunto Colores, as well as treats from local food trucks and shopping with numerous vendors.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, inflatables, face painting, a trackless train, mechanical bull riding and more. Plus, guests can take home a souvenir from the GOURDgeous pumpkin patch.

Fall Into Fun is a free event with entertainment for all ages.

Free onsite parking will be available on the premises on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can also take the R-Line to the Aurora Metro Station stop, which is a short walk to the event site.

To learn more, visit AuroraGov.org/FallIntoFun.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.