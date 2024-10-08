Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale is slated for Oct. 17-20 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds

The Jefferson County Library Foundation is hosting its fall 2024 Whale of a Used Book Sale Thursday evening to Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17-20, at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave. in Golden. Shoppers can shop three exhibit halls teeming with thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and comic books. The sale also features a whole bounty of vinyl records and themed gift baskets, along with rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Jefferson County Library Foundation and the Whale of a Used Book Sale.

Prices for books and media range from $0.50 to $3. Rare and collectible items and gift baskets are individually priced.

The book sale opens Thursday evening, Oct. 17, with a Friends-Only Preview Night (Friends membership required), followed by three days, Oct. 18-20, when the event is open to the public. Entry is $5 for adults. Children under age 18 and SNAP recipients (with proof of eligibility) are admitted free. Shoppers can pay at the door or pre-pay online at www.whalesale.org.

Again this year JCLF is partnering with Colorado State University Extension in Jefferson County on Sunday, Oct. 20, for a free Fall Family Fun Day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event will be held in the CSUE parking lot adjacent to the exhibit halls and will feature a bounce house, STEM demonstrations, and family activities. Visitors can also collect Halloween candy and stickers to win prizes.

Fall 2024 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:

· Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – FRIENDS ONLY Preview Night

· Friday, Oct. 18, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Early Birds: Come in one hour early (8:00-9:00 a.m.) and shop the full day for $10 per adult

· Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends of the Library, and Jeffco Employees (with ID)

· Sunday, Oct. 20, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. – Bag Day: A grocery-sized bag of books and/or media is just $10

In addition to providing a wide ocean of books and media materials, the Whale of a Used Book Sale also offers many volunteer opportunities – cashiering, table tidying, and cart running. Volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift at set-up, during the sale and afterward for post-sale clean-up. This is a great opportunity for corporate employee groups or civic clubs to come out and show their support for our public library.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has a 22-year history of offering more than 80,000 gently used ex-library books and donations – books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records – plus many more items at each sale. These events enable JCLF to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs, services, events, and activities offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

As a bonus, these sales not only recirculate good books and media back into our Jeffco community, they also keep quality reusable items out of our landfills.

For more information on JCLF’s Whale of a Used Book Sale, or if you would like to volunteer or become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075 for details.

About the Jefferson County Library Foundation

The Jefferson County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library work to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of Jefferson County Public Library through fundraising and advocacy efforts that benefit the community. The Friends of Jefferson County Public Library is a county-wide organization dedicated to enhancing the programs and resources of our libraries. For more information, visit www.jeffclf.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.