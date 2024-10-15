The Broadway Halloween Parade returns for an eighth year on Saturday, Oct. 19

The annual Broadway Halloween Parade will return for its eighth year on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. with more than a dozen hearses, 20+ hot rods and classic cars, horses, ghostbusters, zombies, giant skeletons, marching bands, aerial dancers and tons of spooky creatures to scare your socks off. The parade travels down Broadway from 5th to Alameda Avenue.

Presented by the Broadway Merchants Association and City Council District 7 Flor Alvidrez, the annual parade is a community and family-friendly event held in the eclectic and historic heart of Broadway. Small businesses on Broadway view this as an unofficial kick off to the holiday season.

“The Broadway Halloween Parade is my family’s favorite event of the year, and the best way to kick off Halloween! I can’t wait to see what funky and creative floats the community comes up with this year,” says City Councilmember Flor Alvidrez.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Broadway Halloween Parade. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the festivities.

Everyone is invited to join their neighbors and local businesses and debut their 2024 costumes and floats. All attendees (including dogs) are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing a Halloween costume.

The Broadway Halloween Parade depends on volunteers and is still looking for more than 35 volunteers to make sure the parade runs smoothly and safely.

Organizations and businesses who wish to enter a float in the parade (and volunteers) can apply at www.TheBroadwayHalloweenParade.com.

After increased expenses threatened to halt this Halloween tradition, the community came together to support the Broadway Halloween Parade, ensuring it continued this year, and beyond.

“We asked the community to help save the parade and they stepped up like I’ve never seen before,” said Broadway Merchants Association President Luke Johnson. “We’ve never had more than a few hundred dollars from community members, and we’ve never raised more than $13,000 in a single year for sponsorships. The very expensive ($26,000) pedestrian barricades will bring a new level of safety that the kids of our community need for this parade to continue. Thank you to all of the media outlets that helped spread the word.”

To learn more about the Broadway Halloween Parade, visit www.TheBroadwayHalloweenParade.com.