Students receive free books at the Denver7 ‘If You Give A Child A Book’ Book Fair

Kenton Elementary School students added new books to their home libraries earlier this week thanks to Denver7 and the If You Give A Child A Book Program. Each student at Kenton selected six free books at the book fair.

“Best day ever!” said one Kenton student.

The book fair was made possible thanks to generous donations from Denver7 viewers, employees and sponsors, including BOK Financial.

Volunteers from Denver7 and BOK Financial helped students at Kenton select books and led story time in both English and Spanish. Some familiar Denver7 faces were part of this most recent book fair, including:



The If You Give a Child a Book program puts books in the hands of kids who need them. In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, Denver7 identifies local schools that serve students and families who may not have access to books at home. We then host Scholastic Book Fairs at these schools with a goal of providing each student with 10 books a year to add to their home libraries.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program and how you can donate, visit www.Denver7.com/GiveABook.