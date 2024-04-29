Watch Now
If You Give a Child a Book program provides books to Kenton Elementary School in Aurora

Students receive free books to build their home libraries
Denver7 Book Fair at Kenton Elementary on 4/23/24.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 29, 2024
Denver7 recently hosted a book fair at Kenton Elementary School as part of the If You Give a Child a Book program. Each student at Kenton received five free books to add to their home libraries and enjoyed story time in both English and Spanish.

This was Denver7’s second book fair at Kenton Elementary School, part of the Aurora Public Schools district.

Story time was led by some familiar Denver7 faces including Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo, Evening News Anchor Shannon Ogden, Traffic Anchor/Reporter Jayson Luber, Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu and Anchor/Consumer Investigative Reporter Jaclyn Allen.

The books were provided thanks to generous donations from viewers, employees and sponsors, including BOK Financial. Employees from BOK Financial joined the Denver7 team at this book fair, helping students select books and leading story time.

The If You Give a Child a Book program puts books in the hands of kids who need them. In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, Denver7 identifies local schools that serve students and families who may not have access to books at home. We then host Scholastic Book Fairs at these schools with a goal of providing each student with 10 books a year to add to their home libraries.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program and how you can donate, visit www.Denver7.com/GiveABook.

