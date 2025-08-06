Town of Castle Rock seeking public feedback to solve parking problems: Denver7 | Your Voice

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Parking in downtown Castle Rock has become a growing concern for residents, business owners, and visitors. On any given afternoon, you can find motorists circling the area in search of available parking spots.

We first heard about this problem back in March when Denver7 | Your Voice traveled to Castle Rock. Now, the Town of Castle Rock wants residents and visitors to fill out a survey so officials can implement solutions.



Denver7's Colin Riley spoke with a business owner, a resident, and a visitor to learn more about their parking struggles.

“I mean, to get the residents' opinions is always good because then you know what you can do to expand and just to make it a little easier for people to come down,” said Castle Rock resident April Feike.

Feike’s father-in-law, Bob Feike, a first-time visitor to the area, said he caught a break when searching for a handicap parking spot.

“You've got to get lucky to find a parking space," Bob told Denver7. "We just got lucky. We saw a space, and my wife made a U-turn to get into that space."

The issue affects local businesses, as well. Bree Megas, co-owner of Miss M's Tea Parlor, said limited parking means customers are sometimes late for their appointments.

"We experience it, but when you're actually hearing it from customers, that really hits home a lot more than just dealing with it yourself," she said.

Megas said she has heard from neighboring businesses that customers who can't find parking will end up leaving the area.

To address these concerns, Castle Rock officials are gathering feedback from the community through a questionnaire aimed at improving parking solutions.

“I feel like it brings the community together to find a solution," Megas said.

While Megas appreciates that the town is seeking input from its residents and business owners, she recognizes how difficult it will be to find a solution that makes everyone happy.

"It's not an easy solution to find," she admitted. “Whatever they do will affect different people differently. There won't be a one-size-fits-all solution."

Castle Rock officials have yet to finalize any solutions but are eager to hear from the community to craft a plan that accommodates everyone. You can make your voice heard by filling out a survey on their website.

