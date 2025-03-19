Denver7 Your Voice: How Castle Rock officials are keeping the town's charm amid its growth

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in Colorado, and those who call it home are noticing.

Previously on Denver 7|Your Voice, neighbors repeatedly expressed their love for the town, as well as concern over how quickly it has grown.

"We're expanding. We're building up more and more apartments, but the parking is shrinking and shrinking, and that's kind of a challenge," said Bree Megas, one of the owners of Miss M's Tea Parlour in downtown Castle Rock.



Denver7 | Your Voice visits Castle Rock: The 'quaint' community working to manage rapid growth

According to the town's website, Castle Rock is home to approximately 87,000 residents. Mayor Jason Gray said when it comes to the town's growth, Castle Rock is "actually a little behind."

"We thought we'd be at about 100,000 (people) in 2020, but the recession back in 2007 to 2011 slowed down growth," said Gray.

One stroll through downtown and the evidence of growth can be seen on the windows of new buildings. Many are covered in signs reading "coming soon" or "available space."

"I think that part of the misconception is we didn't plan for it and we have... We plan for water, we plan for the growth, we plan for streets, and of course, it's busier, but it's still been planned for," said Gray.

Safety is just one concern among community members as the area continues growing. According to the most recent report published by the Castle Rock Police Department, the total number of calls for service is down compared to the same time last year.

"I think that's just a testament to how hard our community works for having great public safety," said Gray.

On Wednesday, March 19, Denver7's Micah Smith will be traveling with Denver7 | Your Voice to Aurora. You can watch that report on Denver7 News at 6 p.m.