Watch Now
About Denver7CommunityDenver7 | Your Voice

Actions

Denver7 Your Voice: How Castle Rock officials are keeping the town's charm amid its growth

Last week, Denver7 | Your Voice traveled south to Castle Rock, Colorado, and found a town that was looking to keep its "quaint" feel amid rapid growth. We revisited the town to talk with officials about how they are balancing the two tasks.
Denver7 | Your Voice Castle Rock Follow Up
Posted

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in Colorado, and those who call it home are noticing.

Previously on Denver 7|Your Voice, neighbors repeatedly expressed their love for the town, as well as concern over how quickly it has grown.

"We're expanding. We're building up more and more apartments, but the parking is shrinking and shrinking, and that's kind of a challenge," said Bree Megas, one of the owners of Miss M's Tea Parlour in downtown Castle Rock.

  • Watch our previous coverage in the video player below
Denver7 | Your Voice visits Castle Rock: The 'quaint' community working to manage rapid growth

According to the town's website, Castle Rock is home to approximately 87,000 residents. Mayor Jason Gray said when it comes to the town's growth, Castle Rock is "actually a little behind."

"We thought we'd be at about 100,000 (people) in 2020, but the recession back in 2007 to 2011 slowed down growth," said Gray.

One stroll through downtown and the evidence of growth can be seen on the windows of new buildings. Many are covered in signs reading "coming soon" or "available space."

"I think that part of the misconception is we didn't plan for it and we have... We plan for water, we plan for the growth, we plan for streets, and of course, it's busier, but it's still been planned for," said Gray.

Safety is just one concern among community members as the area continues growing. According to the most recent report published by the Castle Rock Police Department, the total number of calls for service is down compared to the same time last year.

"I think that's just a testament to how hard our community works for having great public safety," said Gray.

On Wednesday, March 19, Denver7's Micah Smith will be traveling with Denver7 | Your Voice to Aurora. You can watch that report on Denver7 News at 6 p.m.

Your Voice
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Natalie Chuck
Have a story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with Denver7 investigative reporter Natalie Chuck.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7 Your Voice: Get in touch with us
Have a story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with the Denver7 team as part of our Your Voice series.
YOUR VOICE 480X360 V2 1.png

Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7 | Your Voice: In the community hearing from you