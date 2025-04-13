Panel of Fort Collins residents to decide future of former Hughes Stadium site

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A panel of 20 Fort Collins residents is working with experts and community members to develop recommendations on the most beneficial uses of the former Hughes Stadium site, which is zoned for public open land use.

For the first time, the City of Fort Collins voted to commission a civic assembly to explore the site's future and better engage the community.

“You actually have an opportunity to affect real change in your city,” said resident delegate Colin Russell.

The group of delegates, which operates like a civic jury, will work over two weekends to develop recommendations on the site's most beneficial uses. These recommendations will then be presented to Fort Collins City Council members.

“You always hear about wanting to get involved in your local community. So I figured this is my shot,” said Fort Collins resident Alex Rossman, one of the 20 delegates.

This weekend, they heard presentations from several groups on what the land could be used for.

Whatever the group decides, it must be used as a park, open space, or for wildlife restoration.

Site redevelopment has been in the works for years—in 2021, Fort Collins voters approved the purchase of the land.

“Developing a Hughes site master plan was one of council's priorities this year, and so they're going to want to consider something by August or September,” said Fort Collins Assistant City Manager Rupa Venkatesh.

As the work on deciding the fate of the former Hughes Stadium site continues, residents said it’s an honor to have a say.

“When I was driving here today, I could see the ‘A’ on the side of the mountain that's right above the site,” said Russell. “I felt a sense of pride that whatever goes there is something I helped out with, and I'm really looking forward to that feeling.”

The last two civic assembly meetings will be May 3-4. By June or July, the final recommendations will be sent to the public and city council members.

According to city leaders, no funding has been designated for restoration or development activities on the former Hughes Stadium site, and any future decisions on funding allocations will depend on how the site is to be used.