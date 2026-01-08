Sedalia residents concerned over proposal for 200+ townhomes: Denver7 | Your Voice

SEDALIA, Colo. — The people who live in Sedalia, a small town just off of Highway 85, describe it as "slow" and "laid back."

It's the kind of culture they want to protect ahead of the possibility of approximately 240 townhomes being built nearby.

Douglas County records detail a presubmittal plan, meaning this proposal is in the very early stages, for a development called Plum Creek Pointe to be built just east of the Sedalia Downtown District.

"I was really shocked," said Eva Ohagan Murphy, recalling her reaction to the proposal.

The development site would be right behind Murphy's home, where she has lived for roughly two decades.

"I don't think people are happy, mainly for the traffic," she said, regarding concerns in the community about the project. "The main problem is traffic... And especially in the summertime, Renaissance Festival, you cannot get in and out of Douglas Avenue."

Traffic is a consistent worry people in Sedalia relayed to Denver7.

Several people told us they have concerns about emergency vehicles getting through town if needed, with so many additional residents and a lack of investment in infrastructure.

"The town of Sedalia is (sic) getting nothing but the traffic. We may get some revenue from people stopping in the local businesses and spending money, you know, but that's about it," said Mike Talbert, who has lived in the town since 1972. "I'm not going to stop growth. I'm not ever going to stop. None of us are going to stop the growth. It's going to happen. But it has to happen in the right place for safety for all of us."

The narrative calls the project "a thoughtfully designed residential village."

Denver7 requested an interview with the man listed as the applicant, Michael Sanders, for the project.

He provided comment through email, stating in-part:

I have heard the same concerns, traffic is always a concern, especially in fast growing communities like Douglas County. A traffic study from a traffic expert is required by the County for zoning cases, so we will prepare one as soon as we know what the project scope will entail



- Michael Sanders, Manager for Plum Creek Pointe LLC.

Sanders also emphasized that exactly what type of development the land might be used for is still up in the air, stating there is still a possibility that the area is used for industrial purposes instead of residential.

"Once we determine a feasible use for the property we will make formal applications with Douglas County and go through the public approval process," wrote Sanders.

The Board of County Commissioners for Douglas County could not provide comment.

"To ensure a fair process for the community and the applicant, the Board may not discuss these items ahead of the public hearing," according to a spokesperson.

