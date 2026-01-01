Reasons to be hopeful for 2026: Denver7 | Your Voice

DENVER — As the calendar flips to 2026, Denver7 spoke with people in Downtown Denver about what stood out to them about 2025, and what they're looking forward to in the new year.

Jeremiah Buschmann lives in Downtown Denver, and says 2025 brought some welcome changes

Denver7 Jeremiah Buschmann

"I think one of my best memories is watching the ribbons being cut and 16th Street fully open," he recalled. "I'm a single father, and living downtown and having [my kids] come and visit me downtown, and seeing how awesome and family oriented [downtown] is the last few years...



He added: "Seeing the people start shopping again. I'm a business owner, I see a lot of vacancies, but now they're starting to come back up, and that is really awesome to see the economy just coming in."

Tommie Cunningham, from Sterling, Colo., says he'll remember some of his personal "landmarks" of 2025

Denver7 Tommie Cunningham

"I have a teenager now," Cunningham said. "I started my own company... And I think just the independence, that's something that will be iconic for 2025, and also loss of a family member. I think it was, it was a long year. I'm looking forward to putting it behind us and starting 2026."

Brenda Bowman is a public school teacher, born and raised in Denver

Denver7 Brenda Bowman

"I think we've just done great things with public school," she said, getting emotional. "I'm gonna say the kids are resilient, like watching, just knowing that that's our future, it's been great... They show up every day, willing to learn and make the world a better place, and they have no grudges, and they care about each other."

She also expressed excitement for the Broncos remarkable season, and for her upcoming 50th birthday in the new year.

"I'm just excited to bring in a whole new decade and see what life has for me," she said. "I'm just ready for like, 2026. It’s like: 'Bring it on.'"

Matthew Rezek, a Denver business owner, says 2025 was good for business and more

Denver7 Matthew Rezek

"The fall here, was unbelievable," he told Denver7. "The weather was great, even up 'til now, the weather here is unbelievable. Too bad for the skiers."

Rezek also shared more general optimism for the city and beyond.

"We're further removed from Covid, and people are getting back to the reality of, 'Hey, get back to work,'" he said. "This is the greatest country in the world, and I feel like there's just, there's a lot of upside."

Sigri Strand, Denver Union Station's Director of Marketing, says 2025 was a "banner year" for the city landmark

Denver7 Sigri Strand

"We got to have a big partnership with the Nuggets when they were in the playoffs, to be the headquarters for them, and we hope to do that again [in 2026]," she said. "We've had tons and tons of movement and people coming back downtown, and we're so appreciative that everyone is supporting these small businesses."

Strand says the station prides itself on being a "place where community really comes together."

"Especially around the holidays, people are coming and embracing their families as they're coming off the train," she said. "People are bringing their families or their friends or their loved ones here to really enjoy the time together. And one of the best things we get to do is host community here."

