Lyons residents on protecting small-town identity, culture and music on the Front Range: Denver7 | Your Voice

LYONS, Colo. — Even on a rainy day in the small community of Lyons, it didn't take long to find locals willing to share what makes the town worth protecting.

In Denver7’s Your Voice series, residents and business owners spoke with pride about a town defined by arts, music and an unyielding spirit — forged through disaster, recovery and change. But like many Colorado communities, it faces real challenges: affordability, limited lodging and the long shadow of a devastating 2013 flood.



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Nestled along the North St. Vrain Creek at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Lyons is known nationwide for its live music scene, especially at Craig Ferguson’s Planet Bluegrass, home of the RockyGrass bluegrass festival. Each summer, thousands visit for music, camping and community — a tradition Ferguson says has become “a homecoming” for artists and fans alike.

Denver7 Craig Ferguson owns Planet Bluegrass, an outdoor music venue in Lyons.

"If you're a bluegrass player, you've played here," Ferguson said. "Billy Strings has played here on his way up, right?"

That identity was tested when the historic 2013 Colorado floods carved this town into six isolated “islands,” washing away roads and bridges, collapsing infrastructure and destroying between 80 and 90 homes. The September 2013 storm dropped more than 17 inches of rain in two days, forcing evacuations and killing nine people statewide. Planet Bluegrass endured 4 feet of water and $1.7 million in damage to utilities and grounds.

“Damage on what you can’t insure — utilities and stuff,” Ferguson recalled.

► Watch Colin Riley's report in the player below:

Denver7 | Your Voice in Lyons: A town of art, music, and resilience

Chris and Sarah Legh, owners of Riverbend Wedding Venue, said they have hosted hundreds of ceremonies along the river but year-round business is hard to sustain. Lyons lacks hotels, and many visitors end up driving to stay in Boulder.

The Leghs are planning a boutique hotel to keep more tourism dollars in town, alongside another proposal for downtown lodging. “

Let’s stop hemorrhaging business,” Chris said, calling for more trails, recreation and infrastructure to draw extended stays.

Denver7 Chris and Sarah Legh own Lyons RiverBend, a wedding venue.

The venue's previous owner transformed the location to host weddings after the 2013 flood wiped out a mobile home park that sat along the North St. Vrain Creek. The flooding made the area unusable for housing.

Despite rebuilding efforts, affordability remains a struggle. Aaron Sanders, who works at St. Vrain Market, Deli & Bakery, praised Lyons for developing affordable housing but noted it’s still one of Colorado’s most expensive small towns.

“It’s difficult for a lot of folks,” he said, comparing the situation to other mountain communities.

Denver7 Aaron Sanders lives and works in Lyons.

Sanders raised his family in Lyons and has worked at multiple Main Street employers. He said he moved to Lyons for the small town charm and access to nature.

"I think that Lyons in particular is doing a really good job of holding on to what makes it special, not doing too much development," Sanders said.



Have a story idea out of Boulder County? Email our Boulder County reporter Colin Riley at colin.riley@denver7.com.

Lyons’ resilience extends beyond floods.

Less than two years ago, a fire tore through several downtown businesses, severely damaging multiple shops along the 400 block of Main Street right before the holiday season. The site remains a temporary empty lot as rebuilding plans take shape.

Through it all, residents have fought to maintain the character of what Chris Legh calls “one of the last small towns on the Front Range.” Boulder County’s land protections limit sprawling development, and locals say that is by design.

“We’re working towards some minor growth,” Ferguson said. “But really, I think Lyons is fine the way it is.”

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