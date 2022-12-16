Several people treated for minor burns after structure fire in Lyons

LYONS, Colo. — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a structure fire broke out in Lyons on Thursday.

Around 11 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls about the fire, which was burning along the 400 block of Main Street, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The building was home for multiple businesses and offices and was severely damaged.

All occupants were evacuated and some were treated at the scene for minor injuries. In addition, a deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office brought himself to a hospital to treat minor burns. He has been released.

Denver7

One person was transported via ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, multiple other agencies responded to the fire, including Lyons Fire, Hygiene Fire, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Longmont Fire, Boulder Emergency Squad, North Metro Fire, Lefthand Fire, Pinewood Springs Fire, and American Medical Response (AMR Ambulance).

The burned building is along US 36, which many drivers take to get between the Front Range and Estes Park.