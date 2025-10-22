Globeville man's push for green space stuck in neutral: Denver7 | Your Voice

DENVER — Every day, Denverites and Interstate 70 drivers pass by a barren plot of land where Washington Street meets the interstate in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

It backs up to the home of Joseph Herrera, who calls it “a dust bowl.” He has spoken with Denver7 before about the land being a dumping ground for trash or home to a homeless encampment.

Denver7 first spoke with Herrera about the land, owned by the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021 when he started a petition for CDOT to turn the land into a community space, specifically a park or green space.

“Trees and grass do help clean our pollution, especially here, the highway being so close to us,” he said.

When asked what has changed since 2021, Herrera responded, “Nothing, really. I mean, yes, CDOT does come and clean, but they have to.”

CDOT put the land up for auction in 2022. The agency told Denver7 it wasn't able to finalize a deal with a couple of private bidders at the time, eventually accepting a below-market offer from the City of Denver. But that sale still has not gone through as of Wednesday. CDOT said that’s in part because both sides have “strict rules on contracts, and getting those to match has been difficult.”

Denver7 | Your Voice spoke with several Globeville residents who feel they are often ignored or overlooked by local leaders. The sale of the land hitting a standstill is another example, and Herrera fears the land will remain a blight on the neighborhood even after the sale is finalized.

“I’m afraid that once this property is sold to the City of Denver, it'll just fall into the cracks,” he told Denver7. “We have been fighting for fresh air, clean air, and we can't get anywhere.”



But Herrera said he has no plans to move. When asked why, he explained, “You have to fight for what you love.”

He also said finding an affordable alternative in the city is difficult.

“Imagine trying to find a home here in Denver,” he said, noting his own home value has gone up in recent years. “Rents have gone up. Taxes have gone up. Everything has gone up.”

Herrera said he will keep fighting to beautify his neighborhood, starting with the decrepit land next to his home.

CDOT told Denver7 that as of this week, contract language regarding the sale has been agreed upon and is awaiting signatures.

The City of Denver did not respond to requests for updates or plans for the land once the sale is complete, though an email sent from the city’s Department of Finance to Herrera said once the sale is complete, the city will first need to evaluate possible uses for the land, go through community outreach and a competitive contract bid process before it can move forward with a project.

