From giant cinnamon rolls to Cuban coffee, 7 stops for great Fort Collins flavor: Denver7 | Your Voice

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins has earned its place as one of Colorado’s top food destinations, and after hearing from the community, Denver7 Your Voice set out to explore seven of city's most talked about stops — from legacy favorites to innovative newcomers — that define the city’s flavors and hospitality.



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

Stop 1: The Silver Grill Café

218 Walnut St., Fort Collins, Colo.

The oldest licensed restaurant in northern Colorado, Silver Grill Café has operated in the same Old Town location since 1933.

Owner Alan Jantzen told Denver7 Your Voice they are “a cinnamon roll restaurant that serves really good breakfast and lunch.”

Their flagship rolls debuted in the 1980s, evolving into seasonal flavors like October’s caramel apple toffee.

Everything is scratch‑made — from hash browns to chiles rellenos — and their breakfast fried chicken is a local surprise hit.

Look closely, and you’ll find the café’s secret: Each roll is hand‑crafted with an “S” in the center.

Jaclyn Allen Silver Grill Café’s signature cinnamon roll, scratch‑made in Fort Collins since the 1980s.

Stop 2: Pizza Casbah

126 W. Laurel St., Fort Collins, Colo.

Just steps from CSU, Pizza Casbah is known for giant 24‑inch New York‑style pies.

Owner Pete Harvey told Denver7 Your Voice customers often start with the Brooklyn Deluxe — pepperoni, minced garlic, and fresh basil — or venture into unique territory with BBQ chicken topped with tater tots, jalapeños, onions, cheddar, and mozzarella, finished with house BBQ sauce made with New Belgium’s 90 Shilling beer.

The menu is heavy on scratch‑made dough, fresh toppings, and classic fold‑and‑bite slices.

“It’s simple, but it’s delicious,” Harvey said of the Brooklyn Deluxe.

Jaclyn Allen Pete Harvey, owner of Pizza Casbah, serves up giant New York‑style slices near the CSU campus in Fort Collins.

Stop 3: Big City Burrito

104 E. Laurel St., Fort Collins, Colo.

James Beard‑nominated chef Don Yamauchi co‑owns Big City Burrito, which has been fueling Fort Collins for more than three decades.

The signature California‑style potato burrito swaps rice for hearty potatoes, paired with toppings like ranch dressing, strawberry habanero, and pico de gallo.

Four tortilla options — including jalapeño cheddar and spinach — let customers customize. Yamauchi says the family‑run atmosphere sets them apart from national chains while honoring long‑standing recipes.

“It’s saucy — peel it, eat it and repeat,” Yamauchi said.

Stop 4: Babalu’s Cuban Café and Bakery

1232 W. Elizabeth St., Suite C-10, Fort Collins, Colo.

From food truck roots to a thriving cafe, Babalu’s Cuban Café and Bakery specializes in traditional Cuban dishes under owner Frank Jimenez.

The cafecito — Cuban espresso whipped with sugar — delivers bold flavor, while the cortadito blends in steamed milk for a softer edge.

Babalu’s bakes its own breads daily, including traditional Cuban and the sweeter, brioche‑style media noche.

Pastries like guava cream cheese pastelitos feature house‑made jam, and Cuban mustard adds a signature twist to Cubanos.

“We truly are a family‑owned business,” Jimenez said. “From baking our Cuban breads to making our guava jam, everything is done with care right here.”

Jaclyn Allen Frank Jimenez and his son-in-law inside Babalu’s Cuban Café and Bakery, where family recipes and fresh Cuban flavors fill the Fort Collins shop.

Stop 5: Nuance Chocolate

214 Pine St., Fort Collins, Colo.

Nuance Chocolate holds the world’s largest selection of single‑origin dark chocolate. Owner Tyler Ryan runs a full bean‑to‑bar operation — sourcing cocoa beans from around the globe, hand‑sorting, roasting, and crafting small batch bars.

Chocolate "Flights" let visitors taste chocolates from low to high acidity, and sipping chocolate, made with Morning Fresh heavy cream, is one of Nuance’s most popular indulgences.

“A lot of people think they like chocolate, and then they learn to love chocolate when they come to Nuance,” Ryan said.

Jaclyn Allen Tyler Ryan, owner of Nuance Chocolate, crafts bean‑to‑bar treats in Fort Collins’ Old Town — home to the world’s largest selection of single‑origin dark chocolate.

Stop 6: The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colo.

An English‑style pub since 1972, The Moot House has long been a community hub.

Chief Operating Officer Adam Vander Sante cites fish and chips — made with local beer batter — and freshly baked pretzels with beer mustard, as staples of their scratch kitchen.

With over 30 draft beers, most brewed in Fort Collins or Colorado, the restaurant embraces the city’s “Napa Valley of beer” reputation.

“We sold the very first Odell beer here at The Moot House, and we really embraced that beer culture,” Vander Sante said.

Stop 7: Ginger & Baker

359 Linden St., Fort Collins, Colo.

Housed in a National Register historic building over 120 years old, Ginger & Baker blends history and modern flavor.

The multi‑level space includes a café with all‑day breakfast, an upstairs dinner restaurant, coffee shop, market, and teaching kitchen.

Owner Ginger Graham highlights locally sourced meats, such as 100% wagyu beef from area ranchers.

The chicken pot pie is the top‑selling entree, while the quadruple coconut cream pie could compete with your grandmother's.

“Our quadruple coconut cream pie has been our number one seller since the day we opened,” Graham said.

Jaclyn Allen Ginger Graham, owner of Ginger & Baker, in her historic Fort Collins building, known for chicken pot pie and popular desserts.

From Old Town to the CSU campus and beyond, these seven destinations showcase Fort Collins’ range — whether it’s giant pizza slices, decadent chocolate, or pie that rivals a family recipe, each stop delivers something unique and delicious.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.