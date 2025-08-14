Elbert County seeks community input as it plans for the future: Denver7 | Your Voice

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Elbert County is asking for community input as it plans for the future. Denver7 | Your Voice visited with residents to hear their ideas and the issues they'd like to see local leaders tackle.



Elbert County is home to around 30,000 people, including Teriann Whitington, who has lived there for 20 years.

"I feel just very fortunate that I can live in a place where I have a little bit of elbow room," Whitington said with a smile.

Denver7 Pictured: Elbert Co. resident Teriann Whitington

Denver7 | Your Voice spent the afternoon along Elizabeth's Main Street, talking with those who live and work in the county to find out what changes they'd like to see in the future.

That's where we met the Garcia family, who moved to Elbert County from the Denver metro three years ago.

"I think just the city, the hustle and bustle was getting, I think, too much, and we wanted to start a family," said Melanie Garcia, whose son, Grayson, just turned 1 year old.

Denver7 Pictured: The Garcia family, who moved to Elbert Co. from the Denver Metro three years ago.

As more people move out of cities and into more rural areas, Elbert County leaders are looking to update the county's comprehensive master plan, but they need some help.

There's an ongoing citizen survey, seeking input on things like land development, housing, jobs and recreation.

"So this is really the community's plan," said Jennifer Jones, director of the county's Community & Development Services. "It's not staff's plan, it's not elected officials' plan, it's the community's plan."

Denver7 Pictured: Jennifer Jones, Community & Development Services Director for Elbert Co.

Jones said the responses will help create a road map for the next 20 years. She said comprehensive plans are typically updated every seven years.

"What we have already heard early in the process is that people love the feel. They love the rural nature, and they want to make sure that's preserved," Jones said.

Denver7 | Your Voice asked those who live and work in Elbert County what they'd like to see over the next decade or two. Several residents said they'd like to see a better variety of businesses.

"Hoping to see more mom-and-pop places pop up," Garcia said. "I know we have a whole bunch here on Main Street, but we also have seen some go away."

"We could definitely benefit from some more retail in general," Whitington said.

We also heard from residents about the importance of responsible growth.

"I don't think it needs to try to be the next... as big as Parker, as big as Castle Rock," said Brandon Damery, who was born and raised in Elbert County.

Denver7 Pictured: Brandon Damery, born & raised in Elbert Co.

The survey is open through Sept. 5. Once the survey closes, Jones said the county will host several open houses in the fall to share the results and next steps.

"Then the hard work comes, which is translating the vision, the ideas, into a plan that is workable for the future, that will help guide us over the next 20 years," Jones said.

