Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
About Denver7CommunityDenver7 | Your Voice

Actions

Edgewater weighs water, stormwater rate changes to fund aging infrastructure

Water infrastructure across Edgewater is decades old, and the need to replace lines is getting more critical by the year.
Water infrastructure across Edgewater is decades old, and the need to replace lines is getting more critical by the year.
Edgewater weighs water, stormwater rate changes to fund aging infrastructure
hose stormwater.png
Posted
and last updated

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Water infrastructure across Edgewater is decades old, and the need to replace lines is getting more critical by the year.

That's why city leaders like Kit Lammers, community services director, are working to figure out how to find the money to make that happen.

"We're finding with our water fund that our revenues are pretty close to the expenditures, and so we don't have a lot of money to do a lot of the future capital projects," Lammers said.

It's a discussion that will go in front of city council on Tuesday, according to Lammers, because in some cases, the city has had to borrow money from the general fund to pay for breaks. Lammers said this is not sustainable.

"And what we've determined is, for water, we have about $5 million of work that needs to be done over the next 18 to 20 years," Lammers said. "We want that fund to be solely independent. So what we're looking at doing now is seeing what the rates need to be so that we do have the money to do these capital projects in the future?"

The city is also keeping an eye on their stormwater system. Lammers said they don't have a dedicated fund for those improvements either, and right now, they're facing a whopping $17 million needed to replace it.

"But the good news is, is we don't need to do that until about 2055 maybe even longer. So the idea now is to look at the planning now, though, so that we do have the funds to do that. And that's not to say that while it doesn't need to be replaced right away, we still have maintenance that needs to be done. Occasionally, you have to go in and seal things and fix things, and there's little bits here and there. So there is a need, and we just don't have a dedicated funding source for that. So the city is looking at doing a stormwater fee, like a lot of other cities have, so that we do have a dedicated funding source, so that that funds are available in there when we need them," Lammers said.

Edgewater weighs water, stormwater rate changes to fund aging infrastructure

If you want to share you're input, there is a water and stormwater survey community members are encouraged to fill out.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.

Your Voice
allie jennerjahn.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn
Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, corruption and ways to protect your family. If you’d like to get in touch with Allie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7 Your Voice: Get in touch with us
Have a story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with the Denver7 team as part of our Your Voice series.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

7 Days to Help End Hunger: Join Denver7 to help end food insecurity