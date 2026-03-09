Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Edgewater resident questions police priorities to low-level crimes: Denver 7 | Your Voice

Denver 7 follows up on community member's concerns brought up during February Your Voice special
Denver7
EDGEWATER, Colo. — Denver7 took our "Your Voice" special to Edgewater in February, and now we're getting an answer to one questions raised by a community members we spoke to.

David Sisson has lived in Edgewater for years, and had a lot of great things to say about the small city. However, he also wanted to know more about the police department's priorities.

"So we have a lot of people who don’t have license plates or tags or anything," Sisson told Denver7. "There’s a lot of people who are committing crimes and it’s not going noticed and that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed about Edgewater, is that they don’t pull people over for low-level crimes anymore."

Denver7 took that concern to Edgewater Police Chief Randy McNitt.

"Like most police departments in the area, the Edgewater Police Department responds to what many people consider to be serious crimes, including things like assaults and stolen vehicles. We do, however, also respond to what your viewer refers to as “'low-level crimes,'" McNitt explained.

In a statement to Denver7, McNitt said the Edgewater Police Department does "proactive patrol," which includes traffic enforcement from his officers.

"Driving a vehicle with no plates or expired plates is likely to get you pulled over, and we do write traffic tickets for those offenses. We also write parking tickets for the same infractions," McNitt said over email.

He said it's a reminder that every citizen has a different priority and he wants to hear from them.

People can share their concerns through “AskEdgewater” on the city’s website.

