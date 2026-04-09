Denver7 | Your Voice: Broomfield residents on what makes their growing community feel like a small town

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Ask almost any Broomfield resident and they’ll agree — the consolidated city and county, nestled in between Denver and Boulder, has a small-town feel that makes it truly feel like home.

▶️WATCH: Denver7 | Your Voice spent the day in Broomfield to hear from the people who live and work there about what makes this place so special

Denver7 | Your Voice: Broomfield residents embrace the city's small-town feel amid growth

"Everyone's friendly," Patrick Northern said.

He started calling the Arista area home a few months ago.

"I like my neighbors. It's nice and peaceful," Northern said.

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He's already a regular at Arista Deli and Coffee, where owner Matt Casarez has been serving the community for the past six years through his two businesses, MC2 Ice Cream and Arista Deli.

"Kind of see the same faces over and over again, which is nice. And you kind of build those relationships," Casarez said.

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

You never know who you will meet in Broomfield, whether it is neighbors or local leaders.

That is coincidentally how Denver7's Adria Iraheta met Ward 2 councilmembers Paloma Delgadillo and Austin Ward.

"We're here frequently trying to talk with community, community members," said Delgadillo.

The councilmembers described the qualities that make Ward 2 so unique.

"Ward 2, which is where we represent, has probably about a four to one renter to homeowner ratio," Ward said.

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

But across Highway 36, the landscape shifts.

"Very much your typical suburban community, the single-family home," Ward said.

No matter where you are, though, community connections run deep.

"This has been a great place to raise kids and a family," said Earl Franz, who has called Broomfield home for more than three decades.

"Once I got here… I never wanted to leave," Franz said. "Just felt good, you know, just felt good.”

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

After three decades, he still finds that sense of belonging, especially at the Broomfield Community Center.

"The senior services are amazing, you know, and I try to take advantage of some of those," Franz said.

For Marti Burton, who moved back to Broomfield after decades out-of-state, her feelings about the city haven't changed.

"Still fabulous. I love it," Burton said. "It's just almost like this is where my roots were.”

But like many growing communities, Broomfield faces challenges, like worries about the cost of living.

"Housing is a challenge," Franz said.

"That's happening everywhere, you know," Burton added. "And the thing I like about Broomfield is they're watching over all of that and helping the people that need to be helped."

Residents like Alan Cass, who has lived in Broomfield for 10 years, tell me they feel like Broomfield leaders are listening.

"No city is perfect. But I think if you want a community that is very much responsive — the mayor and the town council are very responsive to the citizens," Cass said.

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

Back in the Arista area, where the 1stBank Center was torn down a couple of years ago, residents have questions about what’s next.

“I would like for somebody to make a bid and to replace the event center that used to be there. I think that would have a big impact on the businesses here, [and it] would be beneficial as far as foot traffic goes,” said Northern.

Broomfield leaders say it could be a while before that happens.

“We had an RFP out to developers, and so far, we have not received any interest for the time being, predominantly because just the market is not there right now for repurposing a pad and interest rates and a little bit of uncertainty in the market,” Ward said. “So it's just not a good time to develop.”

In the meantime, they say they’re listening to residents’ ideas about what the site could possibly become in the future.

Right now there’s no grocery story in that part of Broomfield.

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

Denver7 asked Northern what he’d like to see.

“[A] grocery store, maybe, like, a FedEx kind of like mailing thing, and then a fun place. These are my top three [wants],” he said.

Delgadillo said the city is trying to "do something" with the space.

"We've heard the community loud and clear that they want something useful here," Delgadillo said.

Challenges aside, one thing is clear after spending the day in Broomfield.

"The people are supportive," Franz said. "If you ever need help, they're there."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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