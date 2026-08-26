Construction near Belmar Park still stalled amid lawsuits | Denver7 Your Voice

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Chris Vigil has lived in Lakewood for nearly 40 years, and he loves walking his dog around Belmar Park.

"I'm here almost every day," Vigil said.

The winding trails are popular with dog-walkers and bird-watchers. But what was once an open overlook — with mountain views and Kountze Lake below — is now lined with chain-link fences and downed trees, the result of a stalled luxury apartment construction project.

The development, already approved by the city's planning commission, has hit a legal roadblock. A spokesperson for the city of Lakewood told Denver7 | Your Voice they cannot issue a building permit to developer Kairo until the company either dedicates land for open space or pays a fee. Until that happens, the spokesperson said, "there are no next steps for the city to take."



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Kairo's lawsuit against the city of Lakewood is still not settled, which is why city officials were hesitant to speak on camera.

Celia Greenman, a director with Save Belmar Park — a group opposed to the development — said she is puzzled by the delay.

"I am kind of surprised that the developer doesn't want it resolved so that they could move forward," Greenman said.

Save Belmar Park has its own legal challenge underway.

"We have a lawsuit in place to argue that that decision by the planning commission was not correct, and we are hoping that the court will see in our favor," Greenman said.

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Greenman said the open space fee should not be a significant obstacle for a large developer.

"It's probably not a lot of money to a big developer like Kairo, but they're still arguing," Greenman said.

Denver7 | Your Voice asked Kairo for an interview but did not receive a response.

For now, residents like Vigil are left waiting, wondering and walking.

"It's been a while since they've done anything else, you know, other than tear it down," Vigil said. "What is it going to become there? This is a good community."

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Belmar Park | August 2021

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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