Community connections, regular meetings help older adults thrive in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Just 10 blocks by 10 blocks, Edgewater’s size may be small, but many of its residents tell Denver7 | Your Voice that the community charm reaches far beyond its borders.

Once known as a more affordable alternative to Denver, the community has long held onto its small-town atmosphere while sitting between Denver, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge.

What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

For older adults, living in Edgewater means more than convenience — it means friendship, familiarity and shared experience.

That’s the goal of the city’s weekly meeting for people aged 55 and older. Event assistant Michael Romero said the city intentionally invites residents from neighboring communities to join activities like yoga, dinners and other outings, helping everyone “have a safe place… to build your community.”

Denver7 Edgewater residents Cynthia Kruse-Leffler and Mary Jean Fredrickson.

Longtime resident Cynthia Kruse-Leffler said those gatherings are a chance to connect directly with city leaders.

“We have a great mayor… and our chief of police is always here, and keeps us pretty informed as older adults,” she said.

Others say the meetings help solve day-to-day needs.

“Maybe you need a handyman or a plumber — you’ll get that from someone else to share,” added resident Mary Jean Fredrickson.

For newcomers, they can be a lifeline. Judy Cubberley moved to Edgewater less than a year ago and didn’t know anyone until fellow resident Jeanette Papp took her to chair yoga, local shops and Goodwill to look for furniture.

“Seniors need other seniors,” Cubberley said. “We have to relate to people our own age, with our problems, with our concerns.”

Denver7 Edgewater residents, Jeanette Papp and Judy Cubberley.

Many of Edgewater’s longtime residents have seen the city grow and change. Kruse-Leffler remembers moving in when houses were far cheaper than in Denver.

“It just grew up beautifully,” she said — even as new buildings rise and the neighborhood gets younger.

Kruse-Leffler said watching generations shift has been part of the joy.

“When I moved here, I was the young one, and now I’m the old one… it’s fun to watch that generation and all my neighbors," Kruse-Leffler said.

Even as younger families move in, older residents say Edgewater still balances growth with safety, walkability and neighborly connection.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.