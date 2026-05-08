Denver7 Gives Volunteer Event: Farm preparations and planting in Boulder

At Denver7, making a difference in our community is part of who we are. Through Denver7 Gives we connect our community with meaningful stories and opportunities to support our neighbors in need.

You’re invited to roll up your sleeves, join us, and be part of the change.

Our next Denver7 Gives volunteer event is Saturday, May 30. We’re partnering with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado to help with farm preparations and planting at Growing Gardens in Boulder.

Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant and Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter – along with other Denver7 team members – will be working alongside you, preparing the ground for planting, transplanting seedlings, establishing pathways, helping in the pollinator garden, and more.

All volunteers will receive a Denver7 volunteer t-shirt – just like the blue shirts you see our Denver7 team wearing when we volunteer!

Volunteers must be at least 8 years old and youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Space is limited, so sign up today. When we reach capacity, you can register for the waiting list, and we’ll notify you if a spot opens up.

Click here to register for this Denver7 Gives volunteer event.

Questions about Denver7 Gives? Contact Kristin Stork, Denver7’s director of strategic partnership, at Kristin.Stork@Denver7.com.

Questions about the registration process? Contact Abby@VOC.org.