Denver7 Book Fair provides free books to students at Goldrick Elementary School in Denver

Denver7 recently hosted a Scholastic book fair at Goldrick Elementary School in Denver as part of the If You Give a Child a Book program. Every student at Goldrick received five free books to add to their home libraries. Students also enjoyed story time in both English and Spanish.

Denver7 employees volunteered at the event – including familiar faces like Evening News Anchor Shannon Ogden and Reporter Maggie Bryan. They were joined by team members from BOK Financial, sponsor of the If You Give A Child A Book program. Volunteers helped students choose their books and led story times

This marks the third school year that Denver7 has hosted free book fairs at Goldrick Elementary. The book fairs take place each fall and spring with students selecting five free books at each event. The school has an intentional focus on literacy, and according to Goldrick’s principal, literacy rates at Goldrick have increased from 35 percent to 80 percent since the book fairs began.

The If You Give a Child a Book program places books in the hands of children who may not have access to books at home. In collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, Denver7 identifies schools in the community for these book fairs, aiming to provide each student with 10 books a year to help build their home libraries.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program or to donate, click here.