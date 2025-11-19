Denver Christkindlmarket celebrates 25 years of holiday magic at new Auraria campus location

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket moves to a new location on the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, 2025.

Due to construction at the Market’s former location at Civic Center Park, the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter relocated the Denver Christkindlmarket to the Auraria Campus.

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to the Market’s new home,” said Samantha Seems, Executive Director of the GACC-CO. “The site’s rich German heritage, rooted in the historic Tivoli Brewery, makes it a perfect fit for our holiday celebration of tradition and community. With more space for guests to explore, proximity to downtown, plenty of parking, and access via public transit, this location offers both charm and a visitor-friendly venue.”

Since the Denver Christkindlmarket’s debut in 1999 at the Denver Pavilions, this authentic German-style holiday market has evolved into a cherished holiday tradition, expanding in size, welcoming more vendors, and delighting visitors. Over the past 25 years, it has become a seasonal destination for both Colorado residents and out-of-town guests.

Visitors step into a winter wonderland of holiday cheer, where the aroma of roasted cinnamon nuts, music, and twinkling lights create a magical atmosphere beneath the striped rooftops of wooden huts.

New Additions

To mark this milestone year, the Market is unveiling new features for visitors of all ages. New this year is the Western Carousel, a beautifully restored 42-foot Herschell Carousel featuring hand-carved horses and vintage charm. Perfect for children and nostalgic adults alike, a carousel ride is available for $5 per ticket.

Another addition to the Denver Christkindlmarket this year is a glass ornament workshop where visitors can experience the centuries-old tradition of German glassmaking with master artists. In a hands-on 30-minute session, guests ages seven and up can craft their own holiday keepsake. No prior experience is required, and registration is now open on the Denver Christkindlmarket website.

For its 25th Anniversary, the Denver Christkindlmarket is also spreading extra cheer through local collaborations. Students from MSU Denver’s School of Hospitality created festive timeline displays celebrating the Market’s history with one winning project brought to life at the Market.

This year’s exclusive Denver Christkindlmarket commemorative mug and stein, designed by Colorado street artist Pat Milbery, feature the Tivoli Brewery building celebrating the Market’s new home and its German roots.

Free Holiday Entertainment

The Christkindlmarket is a winter wonderland complete with free holiday entertainment. Bands, dancers, choirs, and entertainment for the whole family are scheduled daily at the Market. For a detailed list, visit the Denver Christkindlmarket Entertainment Calendar.



Family Friendly - Every Sunday of the Market, family fun is on the schedule, including Denver7 Holiday Storytime, where your favorite anchors and reporters lead the reading of holiday stories starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Festival Hall.

Authentic German Traditions - The Market opens with the traditional ceremonial keg tapping with Prost Brewing Co. and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston as well as a prologue reading from the Christkind the evening of Friday, Nov. 21. The Market will also host Krampus Nacht on Friday, Dec. 5, a Market favorite based upon alpine folklore, and St. Nikolaus Day on Saturday, Dec. 6, when Nikolaus and the Christkind will be on site to take photos.

Holiday get-togethers at the Denver Christkindlmarket have something for everyone. Whether planning a family day, a night out on the town, a work holiday party, or a holiday shopping excursion, a table reservation at the Market is a great spot to meet up and enjoy the festive atmosphere.



Table reservations are available in two-hour increments and include table service. Tables accommodate up to six people. New this year, appetizer platters are available for pre-purchase when making a table reservation. The Bank of America Festival Hall is also the place for free live music and dancing, so be sure to consult the Denver Christkindlmarket Entertainment Calendar and reserve your table to get a front-row seat for your favorite entertainer.

New Location : Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80204

: Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80204 New Market Hours – Enjoy holiday lights later in the day :

Monday-Thursday: 1-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday & Dec. 15-23: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Festival Hall open until 10 p.m. every night Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

:

Admission : Free and open to the public

: Free and open to the public Parking & Transit: Accessible parking structure adjacent to the Market and easy access to public transportation and nearby parking options available.

For more information, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.

