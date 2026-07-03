7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 3-5, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. 🎆 Fourth of July fireworks, drone shows and festivities

While Colorado’s wildfires have canceled some fireworks shows planned for the Fourth of July, some cities are still able to host professional displays. Others have opted for drone shows and many have holiday concerts and activities for the whole family.



Denver7 has been tracking events across the state for this Independence Day, below.

State Colorado’s July 4 fireworks: Where to watch and what is cancelled in 2026 The Denver7 Team

2. Freedom Run! 5k 👟

The annual Independence Day 5K starts Saturday, July 4, at Evergreen Middle School, winding through neighborhoods to end with a Finish Line After Party at the Evergreen Athletic Club.

All proceeds from the race benefit Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice. More information can be found here.

3. Cherry Creeks Art Festival 🎨

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival running this year Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5. The annual event, put on by Denver-based nonprofit CherryArts, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Selected from 1,983 applicants, this year’s artists include 37 from Colorado, four from countries outside the United States, and 80 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time, all in 13 different mediums.

Find more details here.

Community CherryArts brings 265 artists to town for 2026 Cherry Creek Arts Festival Denver7 and CherryArts

4. Colorado Renaissance Festival honors military families, veterans & kids 🇺🇸

Colorado Renaissance Festival runs through August 2 in Larkspur, but this weekend is focused on military appreciation. Active military members and veterans can get buy one get one ticket at the festival box office. Kids can get in free. What to know before you go here.

🎤 5. Levitt Pavilion Denver: Free Concert Series

Denver7 is a proud partner of Levitt Pavilion and the free concert series. The venue is hosting free concerts and community events from May through early October.

Here's what's on this weekend's lineup:



Friday, July 3: High Fade with Atlas Radio

Saturday, July 4: Flobots with Espiaille & DCI Tour

See the full schedule and RSVP here.

Denver Levitt Pavilion Denver announces the first free concerts of 2026 concert series Britney Reader

6. FIFA World Cup 2026 Watch Parties at McGregor Square ⚽️

Whether you're the biggest soccer fan around or just want to see what all the excitement is about, share in the community around this year's World Cup at McGregor Square with watch parties Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

Friday's watch parties:



Australia vs. Egypt at 12 p.m.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde at 4 p.m.

Colombia vs. Ghana at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's watch parties:



Canada vs. Morocco at 11 a.m.

Paraguay vs. France at 3 p.m.

Sunday's watch parties:



Brazil vs. Norway at 2 p.m.

Mexico vs. England at 6 p.m.

Some watch parties require tickets. Learn more here.

Denver7 Sports McGregor Square to begin charging for select World Cup watch parties Katie Parkins

⚾️ 7. Colorado Rockies postgame fireworks shows

Even if you're not a big baseball fan or just disappointed in the Colorado Rockies' performance, Coors Field knows how to put on a spectacular fireworks show every Fourth of July.

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, the Rockies will play the San Francisco Giants starting at 6:10 p.m., followed by postgame fireworks shows over Coors Field.

Saturday, July 5, the Rockies will wrap up the series against the Giants with a 2 p.m. game. Players will be available for autographs on the first base side of the stadium, beginning around 1 p.m.

Get tickets here.