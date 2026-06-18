McGregor Square to begin charging for select World Cup watch parties

DENVER — McGregor Square will begin charging for select World Cup watch parties, including Thursday's game between the Mexico vs. South Korea.

The majority of group stage watch parties at McGregor Square will remain free to attend, but the following matches will now be ticketed:



Thursday, June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea

Friday, June 19: USA vs. Australia

Wednesday, June 24: Czechia vs. Mexico

Thursday, June 25: USA vs. Turkey

For ticketed events, guests will be allowed to enter the plaza three hours before the match begins. Admission will cover any matches aired after that initial entry time.

McGregor Square said Tuesday, ticketing will allow the venue to safely manage attendance. To accommodate the larger crowds at these watch parties, McGregor Square said it would bring in additional security personnel, bag screening and fencing, in addition to ticketing staff.

Find the full World Cup group stage schedule and McGregor Square watch parties here.