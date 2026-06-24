Colorado’s July 4 fireworks: Where to watch and what is cancelled in 2026

Looking for a firework show near you to celebrate the Fourth of July? Denver7 has you covered with this list of planned 2026 events, festivities and, of course, the big show in the night sky. We're also keeping track of what is canceled this year, with Colorado's ongoing drought and wildfire risk.

Local law enforcement agencies are reminding Coloradans that most fireworks are illegal in the state outside of these shows. Here's what you should know.

Want to add a fireworks show to this list? Email us at newstips@denver7.com.

Cities with a fireworks show will have this symbol 🎇. Drone shows are designated by this symbol 🚥 🚦🚥. And laser shows have a⚡️. Cities that have canceled firework displays will have a 🛑 symbol next to them.

Denver7 News 2 - 4 pm

Due to the historic drought conditions this year, the City of Alamosa has canceled Fourth of July fireworks out of an abundance of caution for wildfire danger. The city wants to assure residents, there are still things to do to celebrate the holiday, including a pancake breakfast, main street parade, park party kickoff and contests. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Arvada is planning to host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Stenger Sports Complex, located at 11200 W 58th Ave . The show is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., but gates open for drivers to park at the complex at 6:30 p.m. It is first-come, first-serve, and vehicle access will close at 8:15 p.m. While this is the current plan, the city said extreme weather conditions could require the event to be postponed or canceled.

The City of Aurora plans to host July 4th festivities at the Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Parkway) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

The Town of Berthoud has scheduled its annual 3rd of July celebration at Waggener Farm Park, complete with over 30 food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, lawn games, and live entertainment throughout the evening. The event begins at 5 p.m. with DJ Drake, followed by a live performance from Tumbledown Shack at 7:00 p.m. The evening concludes with fireworks.

There’s no official public fireworks display scheduled in the City of Boulder for the Fourth of July after the city permanently canceled the traditional Folsom Field event.

Breckenridge will have a day’s worth of events to celebrate Independence Day. The city starts with a 10K at 7 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. This year’s holiday will commemorate the nation’s 250th and Colorado’s 150th anniversaries with a National Repertory Orchestra performance. Breckenridge’s drone show “Stories in the Sky,” in lieu of a traditional fireworks show, will begin around 9 p.m.

The City of Brighton will have celebrations at Carmichael Park (650 E. Southern Street) on Saturday, July 4, including a live concert from 7 - 9 p.m. and free face painting for kids. The National Anthem and Fireworks Display will follow the concert.

Broomfield will host its 2026 Great American Picnic starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park (13200 Sheridan Blvd.). There will be inflatables, concessions and food vendors and a beer garden for those 21 years and older, the city said. Music starts at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display, scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

Buena Vista’s Fourth of July Festival will span the weekend, starting with the All-American Dance Party at the Orpheum Theater from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, there’s a 5K from 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a parade. The Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Rodeo Grounds when dusk falls Saturday night.

Castle Rock is hosting a special America 250 - Colorado 150 version of its annual event. The festivities are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Festival Park and will include live music, local food trucks, face painting, a pie bake-off competition and more. The night will go out with a bang with a fireworks display, weather permitting.

There's all sorts of ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Springs, from a ticketed symphony at Ford Amphitheater to free fireworks open to the public. Here's what's on deck, weather permitting:



Banning Lewis Ranch (Open to the public): 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Cripple Creek (Open to the public): Sunset

Palmer Lake (Open to the public): 9:15 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Ticketed event): Fireworks after game

Star-Spangled Symphony at Ford Amphitheater followed by fireworks (Ticketed event): 6:30 p.m.

Commerce City's 4thFEST kicks off outside DICK’s Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way) at 3 p.m. The free family festival includes a bounce house, rock climbing wall, alpine slide, pedal carts, mechanical bull and more.

Inside the park, watch a double-header in the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup. Tonga vs. Zimbabwe begins at 4:15 p.m., and Team USA takes on Portugal at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will immediately follow the matches.

From donkeys to classic cars, there's something for everyone at Cripple Creek's Independence Day celebration.

On the 4th, vendors and food trucks will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Center. On the 300 and 400 blocks of East Bennett Avenue, you'll find live music, a beer tent, root beer floats, games for kids, "Victorian personalities" and more.

Once the sun goes down, a fireworks display will send the night out with a bang.

The party keeps going July 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on East Bennett Avenue with more food, drinks, music and even a street dance.

Hot air balloons will take to the Delta sky July 2-5 for the Western Sky Balloon Festival. There's a full slate of activities throughout the fest from face painting and a petting zoo to mud volleyball and ax throwing. See the full rundown here.

On Friday, July 3, a 9:45 p.m. drone show caps off the night, and a fireworks show begins around 9:45 p.m on Saturday, July 4.

The City of Denver's usual "Indy Eve" celebration won't happen this year amid ongoing construction at Civic Center Park, but there are still plenty of other ways to ring in the holiday around the city.



America 250 | Colorado 150 Drone Show and Sunset Cinema & Drone Show: National Treasure — July 3

Usher in Independence Day at Sculpture Park by watching Nicholas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in Sunset Cinema's 7 p.m. screening of "National Treasure." The night will conclude with a 9:15 p.m. drone show celebrating America's 250th and Colorado's 150th birthday. Mayor Mike Johnston is also set to make an appearance.

and — July 3 Usher in Independence Day at Sculpture Park by watching Nicholas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in Sunset Cinema's 7 p.m. screening of "National Treasure." The night will conclude with a 9:15 p.m. drone show celebrating America's 250th and Colorado's 150th birthday. Mayor Mike Johnston is also set to make an appearance. Park Hill — July 4

Floats, marching bands, and plenty of red, white and blue take to Park Hill's historic streets July 4. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and will stretch from Dexter to Krameria Street on 23rd Avenue.

Floats, marching bands, and plenty of red, white and blue take to Park Hill's historic streets July 4. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and will stretch from Dexter to Krameria Street on 23rd Avenue. Coors Field — July 3-4

Fireworks will light up the sky above Coors Field on Friday and Saturday after the Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants.

Fireworks will light up the sky above Coors Field on Friday and Saturday after the Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Elitch Gardens — July 5

Elitch Gardens will close out Independence Day weekend with a drone show Sunday, July 5 beginning around 9 p.m. and running about 20 minutes, per a spokesperson for the amusement park.

The City of Englewood will host a fireworks show on July 4 at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park to celebrate our nation's history, honor 250 years of American independence, and enjoy an evening of community, patriotism and fun. The party starts at 5 p.m. and goes through 10 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Head to Erie Community Park, located at 450 Powers Street on July 3 to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday! The annual Independence Day celebration will launch from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center, lighting up the sky to kick off the holiday.

Billed as one of Colorado's most brilliant July 4 firework displays, this year’s Independence Day celebration over Lake Estes will unfold with bright colors and a fantastic celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The Town of Firestone will hold a patriotic July 4 celebration for the whole family at Miners Park. Kick off the festivities with a lively parade through the historic town, then head to the park for a bustling street fair packed with free games, crafts, and hands-on activities. The fireworks show begins after sundown.

The City of Fort Collins will host a full day of activities this Independence Day, starting with a 5K race, continuing with a new community experience in City Park that will highlight the nation’s history, and ending with a fireworks show starting around 9:35 p.m. over Sheldon Lake.

Head to Fort Lupton for an Independence Day festival celebrating our nation’s birthday. There will be a performance from country artist Eric Golden, as well as games, rides, a vendor market, food trucks, beer garden and more. It’s all happening from 3-8 p.m. at Community Park at the Rec. Center. The fireworks show can be viewed from Coyote Creek Golf Course.

Head to Fruita for the town’s Independence Day celebration. The fireworks show, which begins after sundown, can be viewed from pretty much anywhere in town, but two popular spots are Rotary Park and the Visitor Center. Snooks Bottom Open Space will be closed to the public for the entire day and during the show.

Get ready for a spectacular night of entertainment, excitement, and fireworks on Independence Day at Infinity Park. The celebration begins with a showing of “F1” at 7 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Head to Glenwood Springs to celebrate Independence Day in Two Rivers Park! The party begins at 4:30 p.m. with family-friendly fun, followed by live music from 5-9 p.m. Right after, the celebrations will cap off with a laser light show choreographed to music.

While there will be no fireworks in Golden for Independence Day, live music will be the heartbeat of our country’s anniversary this July 4 at Lions Park. There will also be morning yoga and a junior jubilee. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a whole weekend of Independence Day celebrations in Grand Junction this year. Start celebrating our nation’s birthday with the Red, White and Blue Party on July 3, before heading to the July 4 Parade on Main Street. A fireworks show will take place at Lincoln Park after sundown.

Greeley's July 4 fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. at Island Grove Regional Park in the northwest corner. The pyrotechnics serve as the grand finale for the annual Greeley Stampede celebration, which features rodeos, live concerts, and carnival attractions.

While a July 4 fireworks show will not take place this year due to fire restrictions, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate our nation’s 250th. Kick off the day with the national anthem at 10:45 a.m. downtown and follow it up with live music and other festivities which start on Miner Street right after.

While technically not happening on July 4, Lafayette’s Independence Day fireworks show this year will take place as part of the Fun and Fireworks festival, happening at Waneka Lake Park from 4-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Lakewood’s Big Belmar Bash will celebrate our nation’s 250th with a community gathering and "spectacular" drone show. The festivities begin at 5 p.m, with the drone show taking place at approximately 9:15 p.m. MIX 100 will be providing the soundtrack for the drone light show.

Billed as the largest free community event in south Jefferson County, the Red, White & You party at Clement Park is taking place July 3. There will be kids’ activities, live entertainment, food concessions, community business booths, beer & wine garden, and a fireworks display after sundown.

Kick off Independence Day in Longmont with a backyard concert at Roosevelt Park on July 3, before heading to a drone and fireworks show on July 4, with the drone show starting at 9:15 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

A fireworks show will return to Loveland this Independence Day to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday! Family fun, food and the fireworks show will take place at North Lake Park. The fireworks show will also be visible at Dwayne Webster Park and the Benson Sculpture Gardens. The fireworks display will begin after sundown.

The City of Montrose will host its annual July 4th event, which includes a farmers market at 9 a.m., a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m., a food truck and beer garden starting at 11 a.m. and family fun at noon.

The Montrose Summer Music Series will kick off at 6 p.m., followed by Zambelli firework performance at 9:40 p.m.

Northglenn's celebration will begin at noon and continue through the fireworks show, which is expected to begin around 9:15 p.m. and run through 9:40 p.m. at EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park.

Bring a blanket and picnic basket and enjoy other festivities earlier in the day, like a car show, live music and more.

The small town of Ouray is putting on a big celebration on July 4, with the Ourayce 10K at 7:30 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m., games for kids at 11 a.m. at Fellin Park, a water fight at 6th and Main Street at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. or so, weather permitting.

Fireworks will launch for the Parker show at 9:30 p.m. from just northeast of Salisbury Park, depending on the weather. Visit the city's website for the launch site so you can set up at a good viewing spot!

The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo has announced the return of Rollin' on the Riverwalk, Pueblo's largest Independence Day celebration.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. for the fireworks show.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District said due to dry weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution, they are postponing their fireworks display.

"The safety of our community, residents, and visitors is always our top priority, and this decision was made with careful consideration to help reduce fire risk during these conditions," the district wrote on Facebook.

However, it will have a celebration at Civic Center Park. A full itinerary will be announced on their Facebook page soon.

This year's theme for the Steamboat Springs' Fourth of July celebration is "250/150: Celebrating our Pioneers, Patriots & Peak."

The three-day celebration includes the Pro Rodeo Series, a parade and more. However, it will not have a firework show.

Town Park in Telluride will have a firework show at dusk on July 4. This is weather-dependent.

Carpenter Park Fields, located at 11000 Colorado Boulevard in Thornton, will have 19 food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment and parachutists, who will jump at 9:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks show.

Vail America Days will kickoff on July 4 with a morning parade through Vail, followed by family fun and concerts through the afternoon. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Westminster City Park will welcome the public for a day of activities, food and drinks and live music starting at 4 p.m.

Did we miss a city or town having a show? Email newstips@denver7.com and we'll add it in!