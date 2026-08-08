GOLDEN, Colo. — A Golden police officer was shot early Saturday morning after a suspect opened fire on responding officers at a Circle K gas station.

Officers responded to the gas station at West Colfax Avenue west of C470 around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man with a handgun, according to police. Police say there was no "no active threat" at the time at the call.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire, according to police, and the suspect was killed.

Golden police officer shot by suspect at Circle K gas station; suspect killed in exchange of fire

The officer who was shot was immediately transported to a local hospital. The injury is non-life-threatening, and the officer remains in stable condition, police said.

There is no active threat to the community, police said in Facebook post.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.

The crime scene is right across the street from the Golden Terrace community, where resident Ralph Proffitt has lived for years.

Denver7

"I've been in this community for about 25 years. Lived right here across the street from the Circle K for about five," Proffitt said.

Proffitt said he woke up rattled, to officers commanding a suspect to get down and said he heard about five to six gunshots.

"Not what you want to wake up to on a Saturday morning. I've been up since it happened," he said.

Proffitt added that it looked like his neighbor's house and vehicle were hit with a couple of bullets, and said he has never seen anything like this unfold.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.