Why was it so muggy Tuesday morning in Denver? The obscure weather rarity, explained

DENVER — If you stepped outside Tuesday morning in Denver and thought it hardly felt like Colorado – it wasn’t just you.

It was an oddly muggy morning, and Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant explains the obscure weather rarity that caused it.

The humid feeling was thanks to the highest dew point Denver has seen in nearly 20 years. Dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to to reach 100% humidity – or to get dew to form. The higher the dew point, the more moisture that we have out there.



Danielle Grant explains in the video player below:

Why was it so muggy Tuesday morning in Denver? The odd weather rarity, explained

Typically, the dew point in Denver, located in a high alpine desert, is in the 40s or 50s. It’s pretty comfortable.

On Tuesday morning, though, the dew point reached 66 degrees!

It was right after a cold front pushed through, bringing us a lot of moisture. We had storms late last night across the Dakotas. So some of that moisture pulled into eastern Colorado, and you saw you probably felt it if you walked outside early this morning.

According to a dew point scale published by the National Weather Service, a dew point of 66 degrees is muggy and somewhat uncomfortable – but for us here in Colorado, it may have felt more like walking in soup.

