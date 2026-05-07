DENVER — The late spring snowstorm broke a lot of tree branches in communities across the Denver metro area, some falling into power lines, causing outages.

Now residents are faced with cleaning up the broken limbs and other debris littering streets and sidewalks.

"I was afraid that, more than anything else, because some of these limbs are so big, I was afraid it was gonna hit the house," Sharon Higgins, an Arvada resident said. "The branch on the north side of the tree fell and just kind of hugged my son in law's car and no damage. Just praise the Lord. It was unbelievable that nothing in the property got damaged at all."

Another Arvada resident told Denver7 she had a power line down in her backyard.

"I was sleeping when it happened, and then I kind of heard something at like 3 a.m. and it was just kind of like a loud crash," Elora Chism said.



Watch the full story in the video player below.

Where to drop off tree limbs, debris from late spring snowstorm

Denver7 is compiling a list of where each neighborhood can take materials for disposal and will update as we learn of more locations.



ARVADA:

Long Lake Regional Park, 17850 W. 64th Ave. Dropoff begins Saturday, May 9. More info here.

BOULDER:

Western Disposal, 2051 63rd Street More info here.

BROOMFIELD:

Tree Branch Recycle & RV Wastewater Disposal Facility, 2990 W 124th Ave. Open noon-5 p.m. on May 7 and 8 for Broomfield residents; regular hours resume Saturday, May 9. More info here.



Due to storm damage, the Broomfield Tree Branch Recycling Facility will be open additional hours; noon-5 p.m. on May 7 and 8. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, May 9. Proof of Broomfield residency is required. More details and location at https://t.co/4oghpy62wM pic.twitter.com/7aRZG5JCKh — Broomfield Government (@broomfield) May 6, 2026

DENVER:

Cherry Creek Recycling and Compost Drop-off at 7400 Cherry Creek S Dr, Denver, CO 80231 Branches must be no more than 4 feet in length, 4 inches in diameter. More info here.

HIGHLANDS RANCH:

South of Highlands Ranch Stadium at Redstone Park, 3270 Redstone Park Circle Open now through Sunday, May 17 to residents, not contractors. Pruned branches and trimmings must bel ess than 12 inches in diameter. More info here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Jeffco Road and Bridge South Shop, 9509 West Ute Ave. Littleton, CO 80128 Drop-off is free and will be available May 8-17. More info here.

LONGMONT:

Longmont Recycling Center, 140 Martin Street More info here.

