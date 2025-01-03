Weekend snow in Denver: 2 to 4 inches possible in the metro by Sunday

DENVER – After Friday’s mild and warmer weather, Denver’s 7-day forecast shows temps will tumble into the 30s for afternoon highs over the next few days as a quick blast of snow is expected just in time for the weekend.

“We’ll pick up snow here in Denver Saturday night into early Sunday and then we’ve got another round early next week,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “For those early morning skiers and snowboarders, your I-70 drive headed west will be alright but by midday and for the afternoon drive headed back, that’s when we’ll start to see some slick conditions.”

Snow will begin to develop in Colorado’s mountains Saturday morning and pick up through the day before arriving along the I-25 corridor first as a rain-snow mix by the mid-afternoon before transitioning to all snow.

“Snowfall totals look to be around 2 to 4 inches for the core of the metro area,” added Hidalgo. “We’ve got an area east and along the Palmer Divide where we could see upwards of 3 to 5 inches of snow.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Junction issued a winter weather advisory starting at 3 p.m. Saturday for higher elevations, including the Elkhead and Park Mountains, where travel could become difficult. Aspen, Vail and Snowmass are included in the weather alert which is set to expire at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“The heaviest totals will be in the Park Range where up to 10 inches could fall through Sunday night,” added the NWS in Boulder.

As of Friday afternoon, the Denver metro was not included in any winter weather alert.

Denver7

Snow timeline for Colorado, Denver metro areas

Conditions in the metro will remain dry through Friday with a mix of clouds and sun by Saturday morning. By noon, moderate snow is expected to form in higher elevations before arriving in the Fort Collins area by around 3 to 4 p.m.

Communities along the I-25 corridor, including in Denver, should expect mostly snow by the early evening hours on Saturday before quickly moving out by early Sunday morning.

NWS Boulder

Potential Colorado snow totals through Sunday morning

Denver: 2.5”

Aurora: 3.5”

Parker: 3.6”

Castle Rock: 3.4”

Evergreen: 4.0”

Boulder: 3.6”

Grand Lake: 5.6”

Winter Lake: 6.1”

Fort Collins 4.3”

Rabbit Ears Pass: 8.0”

Fort Morgan: 2.5”

Firestone: 3.0”

Evergreen: 4.0”

Loveland Ski Area: 6.0”

Copper Mountain: 6.0”

Sterling: 1.3”

Denver7

If you’re headed to the Broncos game on Sunday, bundle up. Skies will gradually clear out with weather around tailgating time showing temps around 30 degrees before only warming up to around 34 degrees by kickoff.

Another round of snow is possible by late Monday into Tuesday. Check latest Colorado weather alerts here.

To view the infographic above in fullscreen more, click this link.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.