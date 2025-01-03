Mild and dry in Denver Friday before a storm hits the state this weekend

DENVER — Cue the fog horn! We're seeing some areas of dense fog for the early Friday morning drive, but skies will clear out by 9 a.m. It will be a mild and dry end to the week across the Denver metro area, but it won't last long. A new storm will roll into Colorado on Saturday!

It'll be mostly sunny later Friday and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s across the Denver metro area. Friday's highs are well above average for this time of the year. Enjoy the January warmth while it's here because big changes move in this weekend.

Another storm hits the mountains Saturday, starting mid-morning, delivering more fresh powder to the ski resorts. The Denver metro area and Eastern Plains could see light snow showers Saturday late afternoon/evening into Sunday morning. So far, it looks like about 2 to 4 inches in the city.

The clouds will stick around early Sunday. We'll see some gradual clearing, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for kickoff at the Broncos game.

We'll get a brief break from the snow Sunday into Monday afternoon before another system moves into the state. Look for light snow and chilly temperatures Monday night into Tuesday along the Front Range. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

