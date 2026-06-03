Weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER — Colorado's eastern plains are starting to see a few storms rumble across the plains, with several severe thunderstorm warnings issued.

On Wednesday, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo forecasted a fairly active afternoon for the metro area and eastern plains. The storms will continue to push east, bringing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and large hail. Her full forecast is here.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

Latest updates

3:56 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | This warning is in effect for an area that includes Castle Rock and Franktown. It is in place until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Castle Rock CO and Franktown CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/HfuqZuml8f — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2026

3:48 p.m. | Canceled thunderstorm warning | The severe thunderstorm warning for Brighton, Fort Lupton and Wattenburg has been canceled after NWS says the system weakened and no longer poses a threat.

3:28 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning (now cancelled) | A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Brighton, Fort Lupton and Wattenburg until 4:15 p.m. due to wind gusts that may reach 60 mph and possible hail the size of a quarter.

3:24 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 4:15 p.m. for Parker and Franktown. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail is possible.

3:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 4 p.m. for an area including Kersey, Cornish and Galeton. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail is possible.

2:03 p.m. | NWS latest forecast discussion | The National Weather Service says thunderstorm chances will continue today, with an isolated storm or two over the eastern plains. The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds. Storms in Larimer County and Weld County may become strong later this afternoon, with gusts around 55 mph.

Storms may also form in Elbert County and eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Tonight, a cluster of storms will roll over Morgan and Logan counties.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.