DENVER — It's a quiet and mild start to our Wednesday, but we're looking at another fairly active afternoon across the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

We're seeing partly cloudy skies along the Urban Corridor Wednesday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 50s for the early commute.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

More storms likely in Denver by early afternoon

Lather, rinse, repeat! We're in for some sunshine early Wednesday morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, topping out in the low to mid 80s. Another round of storms will move across the Interstate 25 corridor around 2 to 3 p.m. and then move east. Areas east of I-25 and across the far Eastern Plains will be under a marginal threat for a few severe storms, ushering in heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and large hail.

It'll be a bit warmer and drier on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen by Friday and bring some serious summer-like heat to the Front Range!

Denver could see its first 90-degree day of 2026 this Saturday and the sizzling hot temperatures and sunshine stick around Sunday.

So far, it looks like the June storms make a comeback early next week.

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