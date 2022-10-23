Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves into Colorado

DENVER — A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains of northern and central Colorado above 10,000 feet.

The storm will not be a big one for the Denver area, but there will be a chance of some light snow Sunday night and early Monday.

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

1:39 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound I-70 is closed between Exit 195 (Copper Mountain) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass Summit) due to safety concerns, CDOT reported.

