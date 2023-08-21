Very hot, dry conditions will lead to dangerous fire weather for the eastern plains, NWS says

DENVER – Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said Monday Denver might set a new record high as very hot and dry conditions settle in for today, raising the risk for critical fire weather across the northeast plains through the early evening.

A red flag warning will go into effect for Denver and eastern parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties and much of the northeastern plains starting at noon through 7 p.m., according to the latest update from National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Boulder.

Weather service officials said conditions Monday would be favorable for rapid fire spread if it were to occur due to a combination of “strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.”

Monday’s red flag warning calls for winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible, with a relative humidity as low as 12%. Triple-digit heat will also be felt across the eastern plains Monday.

National Weather Service in Boulder

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said Monday’s record high in Denver7 is 97 degrees, and it’s likely that “we’ll break that by mid-afternoon.”

Forecasters with the NWS agree, saying in a tweet Sunday Denver would likely reach 98 degrees by Monday.

Temperatures cool down and the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the high country and the plains starts returning Wednesday, with Friday bringing the greater chance of thunderstorms and showers across the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the plains, weather service officials said.

Heat advisory goes into effect at noon Monday