Torrential rain floods roads, strands drivers across south metro Denver

DENVER — Torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding in parts of the southern metro Denver area Saturday, prompting emergency responses and disrupting travel.

South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to stranded motorists at multiple flooded intersections in Meridian Village, where rainfall gauges recorded up to 2 inches of rain in a short period.

Elsewhere in the metro area, the parking lot at an Aurora Costco, located at 1471 S. Havana Street, was flooded, submerging at least one vehicle.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The heavy rain also caused problems in the foothills, as several businesses in Evergreen reported flooding.

Meanwhile, crews in Douglas County used snowplows to clear hail and floodwaters from roadways.

Denver International Airport temporarily halted departures due to thunderstorms, contributing to more than 550 delays and 60 cancellations.

Despite the widespread disruptions, no major injuries were reported in Saturday's flooding event. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Conditions were drying out early Sunday morning. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later in the day as monsoon moisture lingers, with the highest chances of storms near the Palmer Divide.

