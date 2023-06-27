The 90s are alive in Denver! Mile High City finally reaches 90 degrees

DENVER — We did it, Denver! We officially hit our first 90-degree day of the year! The National Weather Service said the Mile High City hit that historical marker around 2 p.m. — a late but welcome change to the soggy weather we recently have been seeing.

The National Weather Service confirmed the Denver International Airport officially hit 90 degrees at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. The high as of 2:45 p.m. was 92.

Tuesday’s mercury reading has tied for the 14th-latest day Denver has reached the big 9-0. Sept. 20, 2022 was the last time we reached that temperature in Denver.

June 27 is the same date in 1926, 1921 and 1905 we reached that milestone. The latest day Denver reached 90 degrees was in 1967 when we didn’t see the mercury rise to that level until July 21. On average, Denver gets to 90 degrees on or around June 3.

NWS

The last time Denver had its first 90-degree high this late in the season was in 1982, on June 28.

But it's not all sunshine and roses for other parts of Colorado. Strong and severe thunderstorms will rumble across southeast Colorado Tuesday afternoon, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls, according to the NWS.

The warm temperatures will stick around for a couple of days, but things will change beginning Thursday. Cooler temperatures and thunderstorms will likely return this weekend.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Denver7 Weather