Strong storms, including golf ball-sized hail, likely on Colorado's southeastern plains Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Strong and severe thunderstorms will rumble across southeast Colorado on Tuesday afternoon, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS out of Pueblo said the storm will stay east of a line from Trinidad to La Junta. The highest risk of strong to severe storms is east of a line from Kim northeast to Lamar.

The storms began around 1 p.m. and will continue for several hours, according to the NWS.

The NWS said it is monitoring for convective initiation around Raton Mesa, near Trinidad. This storm system is also impacting northeast New Mexico, the western Oklahoma panhandle and the northwest Texas panhandle.

Frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall is likely. The chance for a tornado or flooding is weak, NWS reported. However, it noted that it "can't rule out" a tornado Tuesday, especially in Baca County.

The stronger storms will bring wind gusts of 60 to 75 mph and large hail ranging from 1 inch to 2 inches in diameter, the NWS reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued just before 2 p.m. for these threats. The watch also includes part of Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The risk of severe storms in Colorado drops off after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon will bring the chance of more strong or severe thunderstorms on the eastern plains. More storms are forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

