Storms rolling across Colorado spark flash flood warning, possible hazards at burn scars| Live updates

Storms will increase Wednesday afternoon into the evening across the foothills and Front Range, bringing heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding to certain areas.

The National Weather Service is reporting that several storms are already rolling across Colorado. They will continue to push east this afternoon, with another round of storms possible around 10 p.m.



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Flash flooding is possible, especially around burn scars.

Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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4:14 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The area around Denver International Airport, Lochbuie and Watkins is under this warning until 4:45 p.m. While no hail is expected, winds may reach 60 mph.

3:23 p.m. | Flash flood warning | This warning is in place for southeastern Garfield County until 6:30 p.m. This includes Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Cattle Creek.

Thunderstorms are expected to drop 2-3 inches of rain in one hour. Flash flooding of this level could endanger lives, the NWS reported.

"Highway 82 is prone to rockslides and mudslides in heavy rain," the NWS said. "Stay alert for rocks and debris on roads, and avoid driving on flooded roads. Find an alternate route."

Flash Flood Warning including Carbondale CO, Cattle Creek CO and Cardiff CO until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/LwbpV8UX2n — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 22, 2026

3:10 p.m. | Flash flood warning | This warning is in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday for west-central Jefferson County and northeastern Park County, including Pine Junction, Pine Grove and Shaffers Crossing.

The NWS reported that at 3:10 p.m. doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated "thunderstorms producing heavy rain."

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, the NWS said.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," it added.

Flash Flood Warning including Pine Grove CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/zfEbsyaakg — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 22, 2026

3 p.m. | Flash flood warning | This warning, which expires at 4:15 p.m., impacts central Chaffee County. Between a half inch and 1 inch of rain has already fallen.

Flash flooding is expected to begin soon, if it hasn't started already, the NWS reports.

2:39 p.m. | Flash flood watch at burn scar | The NWS is warning about possible flooding and debris flows around the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar in Custer and Pueblo counties.

"Heavy rainfall over the Aspen Acres burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch," the NWS reported. "Residents near the Aspen Acres burn scar should prepare for potential debris flow. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars."