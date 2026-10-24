Some evacuations lifted in Pagosa Springs after floods; US 160 back open between Pagosa Springs and Durango

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Some Pagosa Springs residents will be allowed to return home this weekend after heavy rainfall led to flooding in Archuleta County over the past couple of days.

Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for Hermosa and San Juan streets in Pagosa Springs and both areas have returned to pre-evacuation status as a precaution. Town officials urged residents to remain alert and prepared should conditions change.

Denver7's Tyler Melito has the latest in the video below:

Denver7's Tyler Melito has an update on flooding in southwest Colorado

US 160 also opened back up to traffic between Pagosa Springs and Durango, officials said in a news release. Traffic between both towns will be alternating in a one-way direction along a damaged section of the highway in Aspen Springs, they added.

“Please use caution, expect delays and follow traffic control instructions,” town officials said in the news release.

A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday morning for portions of southwest Colorado, including the Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, San Juan River Basin and Southwest San Juan Mountains, National Weather Service officials in Boulder said.

Though conditions are improving, town officials said they will continue monitoring conditions and providing updates as needed.

Earlier Saturday, Gov. Polis expanded a flood disaster emergency to 12 counties in southwestern Colorado

Weather News Polis expands flood disaster emergency to 12 southwest Colorado counties Veronica Acosta

The declaration unlocks state resources, including authorizing unarmed members of the Colorado National Guard, the release said. The state is also coordinating with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe on flooding affecting tribal land.

Polis thanked first responders and urged residents to follow emergency orders.

“I urge Coloradans in Southwest Colorado to follow emergency orders and ensure you prioritize your and your family’s safety,” Polis said.

The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating the response, the release said. State officials said:



Colorado Search and Rescue groups have been deployed.

The Department of Natural Resources is supporting swiftwater rescue.

Helicopters from the Division of Fire Prevention and Control are helping people stranded by the flooding.

Colorado State Patrol troopers and four Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management area field managers are supporting local emergency operations centers and shelters.

The Colorado National Guard is assisting with swiftwater rescues and search efforts.

Flooding strands dozens of people in Archuleta County as river peaks with more rain in the forecast

Road closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation is monitoring road damage and managing these closures:



US 160 mile point 150 to mile point 183 is closed due to large amounts of debris following flooding. Expected to be an extended closure.

CO 112 mile point 1 to mile point 13 is closed eastbound and westbound due to flooding. Del Norte to Center.

US 285 mile point 51.2 to mile point 55.85 is closed northbound and southbound due to flooding. North of Monte Vista between US 160 junction and CR 5N.

CO 151 mile point 22 to mile point 34 is closed due to flooding and debris. Chimney Rock to Arboles, between Forest Service Road 613 to the US 160 Junction. Expect Delays.

Drivers can check cotrip.org for current road conditions and closures. The governor’s office reminded people not to drive through floodwaters when they cannot see the road beneath.

Colorado 211 can connect residents with information on evacuations and shelters and help people in mandatory evacuation zones register for temporary housing vouchers. People can call 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org/disaster-response.

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has activated the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) to assist the Town of Pagosa Springs and surrounding areas affected by this week’s flooding.

Individuals who want to support the community are encouraged to donate to the fund, officials said.

Online donations can be made through the Community Foundation’s website, and checks made out to the Community Foundation – Memo: 2026 Archuleta Flood – can be mailed to P.O. Box 1673 Durango, CO 81302.