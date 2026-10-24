Governor Jared Polis expands flood disaster emergency to 12 southwest Colorado counties

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has added Conejos County to a disaster emergency declaration for flooding in southwest Colorado, bringing the order to 12 counties, as about 100 people have evacuated and many others are stranded in their homes by floodwaters, his office said.

Polis first declared the disaster emergency verbally in 11 counties: La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores, Hinsdale, San Miguel, Ouray, San Juan, Mineral, Alamosa and Rio Grande. He then amended the verbal order to include Conejos County, according to a news release from his office.

The declaration unlocks state resources, including authorizing unarmed members of the Colorado National Guard, the release said. The state is also coordinating with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe on flooding affecting tribal land.

Polis thanked first responders and urged residents to follow emergency orders.

“I urge Coloradans in Southwest Colorado to follow emergency orders and ensure you prioritize your and your family’s safety,” Polis said.

The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating the response, the release said. State officials said:



Colorado Search and Rescue groups have been deployed.

The Department of Natural Resources is supporting swiftwater rescue.

Helicopters from the Division of Fire Prevention and Control are helping people stranded by the flooding.

Colorado State Patrol troopers and four Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management area field managers are supporting local emergency operations centers and shelters.

The Colorado National Guard is assisting with swiftwater rescues and search efforts.

Road closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation is monitoring road damage and managing these closures:



U.S. 550 over Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray (mile points 75 to 80.2): one lane open, with traffic alternating directions.

U.S. 160 in both directions west of Pagosa Springs (mile points 133 to 136.8), from Deer Trail Road to Elk Canyon Ranch Road/Hersch Avenue.

U.S. 160 in both directions over Wolf Creek Pass (mile points 157 to 183), from the Treasure Falls chain-up station on the west side to South Fork.

Colorado 17 in both directions over Cumbres and La Manga passes (mile points 0 to 38), from the New Mexico state line to Antonito.

Colorado 151 in both directions at Chimney Rock (mile points 22.8 to 33.6), from the U.S. 160 junction to Arboles.

Colorado 112 in both directions between Del Norte and Center (mile points 1 to 13).

Drivers can check cotrip.org for current road conditions and closures. The governor’s office reminded people not to drive through floodwaters when they cannot see the road beneath.

Colorado 211 can connect residents with information on evacuations and shelters and help people in mandatory evacuation zones register for temporary housing vouchers. People can call 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org/disaster-response.