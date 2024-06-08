Severe weather impacts DIA, prompts watches and warnings on Eastern Plains

DENVER — Severe weather moved into the Denver area and Eastern Plains Saturday, forcing delays at DIA and prompting the National Weather Service to issue several watches and warnings.

A tornado warning was issued at 4:20 p.m. for southeastern Morgan County and west central Washington County until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles southeast of Fort Morgan and moving southeast at 30 mph.

Portions of Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties are under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. for a radar-indicated storm capable of producing a tornado.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Some areas on the Eastern Plains are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

More storms expected on Sunday for Denver metro

The unstable weather is also impacting flights in and out of Denver International Airport. There have been more than 90 delays at the airport because of the storm, according to FlightAware.

Isolated scattered rain showers and weak thunderstorms will remain possible for the area Saturday evening after the strong storms move off to the east, according to the NWS.

Satuday's storms began to materialize around noon in the Denver area as storm clouds moved eastward. The storm threat will be greatest east of the Fort Collins-Greeley-Limon line until about 6 p.m.

The Denver7 futurecast was showing some of the strongest storms over Denver and Greeley after 4 p.m.

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week and we'll likely be back to near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

