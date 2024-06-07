Watch Now
Denver weather: Friday will likely be hottest day of the year so far with highs in the low to mid-90s

A few afternoon storms are also possible, which will produce gusty winds up to 45 mph
Hot weather will continue today, but clouds will increase this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 07, 2024

DENVER — It looks like Friday will be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs in the low to mid-90s along the Front Range and northeastern plains.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning and then a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The risk of severe weather across the Denver metro area is low.

Denver weather: Hot weather continues Friday, few afternoon storms possible

There will be a better chance of scattered storms and showers this weekend. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s and it will be even cooler on Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week and we'll likely be back to near 90-degrees by Wednesday.

